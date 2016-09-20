Firefighters Put On Fundraiser

MONMOUTH — Members of Polk County and Dallas International Association of Firefighters Local 4196 will be hitting the streets for the Muscular Dystrophy Association Fill the Boot Fundraiser Friday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Firefighters will be at th corner of Main Street and Pacific Highway in Monmouth.

Contributions go toward MDA summer camps for children, professional and public education and research.

The fundraiser began on Tuesday.

The IAFF has more than 280,000 members in the United States and Canada.

For more information about the IAFF, visit www.client.prod.iaff.org/.

For more information on the Fill the Boot fundraiser, visit www.iaff.org/MDA/history.asp and for more information on the MDA, visit www.mda.org.