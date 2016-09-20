Happy Hart

RICKREALL — Elaina Myrick, 6, doesn’t say much. She has special needs that prevent her from speaking much or walking. At Horses Adaptive Riding and Therapy, it doesn’t really matter.

The horse knows what Elaina needs.

Father, Dan Myrick, helps get Elaina out of her wheelchair, tightening her glasses around her head, and onto a horse in the arena at HART, located in Independence off Highway 22.

“She’s done this before, but it’s nice to have one closer to us,” Myrick said. “Once she’s riding, she has more muscle tone and core strength.”

Check it out What: HART Family Fall Fair. Where: HART, 6665 Rickreall Road, Independence. When: Sunday, 1 to 4 p.m. Admission: $15 general; $7.50 children younger than 12; $40 for family of four — two adults and two children; those 2 and younger are free. Includes lunch. Of note: HART is seeking volunteers for a variety of tasks, from filing to fixing fences to changing light bulbs. No experience with horses is necessary. For more information: horsesadaptiveriding.org

Elaina likely doesn’t even realize she’s getting a workout — or a therapy session — as she’s led around the arena, giving the horse a tap with her hand to go, and practicing her grip.

HART is a nonprofit organization that puts people with special needs — physical, emotional, developmental, or social — together with horses and therapists. Currently, the nonprofit serves 70 clients.

“It’s great to work with the horses,” said LeeAnn Nail, certified equine assistance psychotherapist. “They’re big and grounded and in the moment, and often, the client will be, too.”

Physically, horseback riding gives clients more core strength and other benefits such as use of their hands in new ways and building muscle memory.

“The gait of a horse is the only animal that replicates a human’s gait,” said equine therapist and HART office manager Megan Newell. “When clients can’t walk, or if they’re working on that skill, having them ride on the back of a horse trains their muscles for the movement they’ll have to do for walking.”

Newell saw the results of this firsthand when her daughter, who has Angelman Syndrome, a genetic disorder, still wasn’t walking at age 3.

“People kept pushing it,” she said. “After three months of adaptive riding, she was walking.”

Emotionally, horses are good at reading people, Newell said.

“They’re very empathic,” she said. “They can take your mood and personality and are really good at understanding what somebody needs.”

Myrna Gulick, member of the HART board of directors, said the organization attracts horse people.

“When you know that connection, and you understand how magical that can be, and how healing that can be, you discover a program that helps anyone who has more to deal with than you do on your feet,” she said. “when you work with a person and they’re on a horse and their faces light up and they become stronger — it’s amazing. You go home and you feel like, ‘I did something worthwhile today.’”

Often the time a client spends at HART is the highlight of their week, Gulick added.

“It’s just extraordinary,” she said. “When we work with someone, and there’s just a tiny improvement. A child who will touch nothing holds on (to the saddle) here, and then goes home and will work with their hands.”

“The satisfaction and joy you feel at that accomplishment is beyond description,” Gulick continued.

HART was founded by Sue (LAST NAME), who has been working with equine therapy for longer than 28 years.

It started with her own sister, Newell said.

“One of her sisters had a disability and couldn’t walk, and was always watching when (Sue) would ride horses, and longing to do it,” Newell said. “Finally one day Sue decided she was going to figure out a way to get her sister on a horse. She went and got a kitchen chair and strapped it to the back of the horse and got (her sister) up on that horse.”

That was the earliest of the adaptive saddles, Newell said, noting that they’ve come a long way since then.

In fact, based on a client’s needs, an adaptive saddle will be built for him or her, Newell said.

“Even if they’re not awake, we have clients who are asleep when they arrive,” she said. But the horse adaptive riding therapy still helps them. “Their bodies and their muscles are still being trained by the movement. Their bodies are taking that in, and their muscles are retaining that movement pattern.”

To celebrate their clients, their families and the community, HART will host a Fall Family Fair from 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets cost $15 for adults; $7.50 for children younger than 12; $40 for a family of four (two adults and two children). Children 2 and younger are free.

Money supports HART in its mission, including scholarships for those who cannot afford the therapy.

“We have need-based scholarships available with a copay from $5 to $20,” Gulick said. “Our actual cost is $50 to $115 per session.”

Proceeds this year also benefit Pete, who was injured in a car accident in July.

“There will be money directed toward his continued care and recovery,” Gulick said.

The event will feature a barbecue lunch by the Independence Elks Lodge, face-painting, pictures with the 2015 Breyer Horse Model, Smokin’ Doubledutch, as well as entertainment the equestrian way — drill teams, reining presentations and dressage.

“Once you pay for your meal ticket, everything is included,” Gulick said.

The event is all about the community, she added.

“We target this for a family, and we target it for community,” she said. “We want to link the community to HART.”

“The satisfaction and joy you feel at that accomplishment is beyond description,” Gulick continued.

HART was founded by Sue Rosen, who has been working with equine therapy for longer than 28 years.

It started with her own sister, Newell said.

“One of her sisters had a disability and couldn’t walk, and was always watching when (Sue) would ride horses, and longing to do it,” Newell said. “Finally one day Sue decided she was going to figure out a way to get her sister on a horse. She went and got a kitchen chair and strapped it to the back of the horse and got (her sister) up on that horse.”

That was the earliest of the adaptive saddles, Newell said, noting that they’ve come a long way since then.

In fact, based on a client’s needs, an adaptive saddle will be built for him or her, Newell said.

“Even if they’re not awake, we have clients who are asleep when they arrive,” she said. But the horse adaptive riding therapy still helps them. “Their bodies and their muscles are still being trained by the movement. Their bodies are taking that in, and their muscles are retaining that movement pattern.”

To celebrate their clients, their families and the community, HART will host a Fall Family Fair from 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Tickets cost $15 for adults; $7.50 for children younger than 12; $40 for a family of four (two adults and two children). Children 2 and younger are free.

Money supports HART in its mission, including scholarships for those who cannot afford the therapy.

“We have need-based scholarships available with a copay from $5 to $20,” Gulick said. “Our actual cost is $50 to $115 per session.”

Proceeds this year also benefit one of their horses, Pete, who was injured in a car accident in July.

“There will be money directed toward his continued care and recovery,” Gulick said.

The event will feature a barbecue lunch by the Independence Elks Lodge, face-painting, pictures with the 2015 Breyer Horse Model, Smokin’ Doubledutch, as well as entertainment the equestrian way — drill teams, reining presentations and dressage.

“Once you pay for your meal ticket, everything is included,” Gulick said.

The event is all about the community, she added.

“We target this for a family, and we target it for community,” she said. “We want to link the community to HART.”