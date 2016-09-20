Help Map The Future Of Dallas

DALLAS — Community members and the city of Dallas are embarking on making a road map for the city’s economic future.

Development of Dallas’ Rural Economic Vitality Roadmap began with a series of focus groups, the last of which will be held on Thursday.

“This phase is meant to find out where we are in order to determine where we need to go,” said Greg Ellis, an economic development consultant for the city.

Learn more What: Economic Vitality Roadmap community town hall. When: Monday, 6 to 8 p.m. Where: Dallas Civic Center, 945 SE Jefferson St. Of note: Refreshments and social time will be from 6 to 6:30 p.m. and the presentation will begin at 6:30.

The process, which will take about four months to complete, is facilitated by the statewide nonprofit Rural Development Initiatives.

The Economic Vitality Roadmap program uses a three-step process to conduct an assessment, identification of key initiatives and implementation of a plan.

A “community town hall” meeting is scheduled for Monday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Civic Center, 945 SE Jefferson St.

RDI Rural Economic Vitality Director Mary Bosch will present focus group findings and lead a discussion to set priorities.

“With this assessment of the community and all the outreach that RDI has done, we are confident that Dallas will see the impact of this economic vitality roadmap,” Ellis said.

The Ford Family Foundation provided 90 percent of project funding, and the city of Dallas covered the balance of the $35,000 cost.