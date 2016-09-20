INDEPENDENCE — The weather didn’t cooperate for the Hop & Heritage Festival on Friday and Saturday in Independence.

The hot air balloons were canceled because of wind — but the pilots from the Experimental Aircraft Association Chapter 292 served an impressive stack of flapjacks.

Rain drizzled on the festival for most of the day on Saturday, totalling 0.73 inches.

The contests went as planned, as did music and some games — and the pets in the pet parade weren’t bothered one bit.

Vendors and fireworks technicians, on the other hand, were effected by the rain, which came down harder as the afternoon wore on.

Vendors closed down at 6 p.m. and fireworks were canceled.

At the Cooking with Beer contest, desserts took center stage.

Darlene Hudlow won best appetizer with her bacon-wrapped beer brats.

Emily Daigle took top honors for her Rogue Hazelnut Brown Nectar brownies.

Tammy and Kelly Carmichael won best bread with their recipe for beer bread.