Hop & Heritage

Wet weather put a damper on some activities, but not all

The Boy and Cub Scouts wait to perform the presentation of the colors at Saturday morning’s Hop & Heritage Festival in Independence Riverview Park. Photo by Emily Mentzer.

By Emily Mentzer

As of Tuesday, September 20, 2016

INDEPENDENCE — The weather didn’t cooperate for the Hop & Heritage Festival on Friday and Saturday in Independence.

Photo by Emily Mentzer

A West Salem High School student plays a ghost in the Cooper Block tower during the annual Ghost Walk in downtown Independence Friday evening.

The hot air balloons were canceled because of wind — but the pilots from the Experimental Aircraft Association Chapter 292 served an impressive stack of flapjacks.

Rain drizzled on the festival for most of the day on Saturday, totalling 0.73 inches.

The contests went as planned, as did music and some games — and the pets in the pet parade weren’t bothered one bit.

Vendors and fireworks technicians, on the other hand, were effected by the rain, which came down harder as the afternoon wore on.

Vendors closed down at 6 p.m. and fireworks were canceled.

At the Cooking with Beer contest, desserts took center stage.

Darlene Hudlow won best appetizer with her bacon-wrapped beer brats.

Emily Daigle took top honors for her Rogue Hazelnut Brown Nectar brownies.

Tammy and Kelly Carmichael won best bread with their recipe for beer bread.

