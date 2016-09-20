Letters To The Editor

Roads caused 27 flat tires for driver

I’m writing to thank the Polk County Commissioners for giving us the worst roads in all the 16 years I have lived in Polk County. Over the past three years, your well-maintained roads have resulted in my family’s cars having a total of 27 flat tires, all caused by sharp rocks on the roads. Three of those tires were damaged beyond repair.

The dust and damage to our cars from the miles of washboard roads are an added bonus that we can look forward to as a service from the county.

Michael Henich

Independence

Thank you for celebrating Rotary

I want to thank Mayor (Brian) Dalton and all others who joined to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Rotary Foundation at the courthouse square on Sept. 13. Having the local recognition of the Rotary Foundation is appreciated, and is an encouragement to Rotarians and others who give to this important work.

A little history: Rotarians met in Atlanta in 1917, and the international president, Arch Klulmph, proposed an endowment fund dedicated to “doing good in the world.” The Rotary Club of Kansas City provided the first donation of $26.50, and, since then, several billion dollars have been given.

Rotary’s top priority is the global eradication of polio, and the objective is nearly met, with only 71 cases noted last year.

Funds from the Rotary Foundation have returned to Dallas in matching grants to complete the tennis courts near the aquatic center and improve several parks. Also, these funds help in both incoming and outgoing youth exchanges.

The Rotary Foundation is unique in two ways. First, the administrative costs are funded over three years with earnings off the principal, then the entire donation is utilized to meet the mission. Few charitable enterprises have such a high percentage reaching the field.

Secondly, Rotary clubs in the receiving country help manage the expenditure of the funds. Again, this maximizes the investment to the targeted need.

The Dallas Rotary Club invites those who would consider membership in Rotary to join us at the weekly lunch meeting at the civic center on Tuesdays. “Doing good in the world” may be 100 years old, but it is certainly still a good objective.

Bob Ottaway

Rotary Foundation Chair

Dallas

Vote Gabliks for Dallas council seat

Upon moving to Dallas, I met Kelly Gabliks. Kelly has become a great and valued friend. Her qualities include being a good listener, abounding energy, interest in others, community spirit, and a heart as big as Oregon.

Kelly’s interest in the Dallas community motivates her to give unselfishly of her time and energy. I urge all eligible Dallas voters to make sure Kelly Gabliks is re-elected to another term on the Dallas City Council so all residents can thrive in this growing community.

Thank you, Kelly, for the many hours you have unselfishly devoted to making Dallas an attractive community.

Debra Nord

Dallas

Indy leaders fire before aiming

Although several of the council members seemed to hear parts of what we had to say Tuesday night, most citizens who spoke were far more eloquent and fact-based than I, it was clear to me that the council and the mayor had an agenda to move forward as quickly as possible with their regulations, regardless of the quality of their decisions, their own lack of knowledge, or the input they heard.



Although there was some assigned investigative work for some city employees to perform, I am fairly certain that the council and the mayor have decided to disregard the written input and the oral testimony at the meeting.

I think they have put themselves in a position in which they have made some commitments in advance of fact-finding and now may be faced with legal action. It is certainly a fact that the city provided their working document that the council used in the meeting to provide a framework for decision-making, but the time line was so short that I suspect few council members had the time to take a look at what other communities have done or used the input from the letters provided by those who wrote to research for themselves what the possible options are.

There was a real sense of “hurry hurry,” with the mayor pushing pretty hard. They do not appear to me to be taking the time to be deliberate in their actions.

It felt like Ready, Fire, Aim.

The mayor and the council need to stop, regroup and take a long, hard look at how they do business. They should suspend all decisions with long-term effects until the new council is seated. The mayor is way too eager to commit the new council to a path which will not include their input.

J. Gail Hill

Independence

Bond would relieve cramped quarters

If you want to visit one of the elementary schools in Central School District, avoid the cafeterias/gyms at lunch time. There is not enough room for the students, let alone more bodies. The same goes for Talmadge. Space in the cafeterias and gyms has been a problem since my children started school more than 20 years ago. We have the opportunity to approve a new bond that won’t increase our tax rate.

Passing the school bond in November is the right thing for our children and grandchildren, and the smart thing to do now.

David Ritacco

Monmouth

Fed spending not responsible

Americans think their taxes are high; they are right for the wrong reasons. People complain about money spent on foreign aid or welfare. But those programs are less than 1 percent of the U.S. budget.

Defense gets the real money. Much of that money goes to weapons development so we can boast of the most proficient weapons anywhere.

Trouble is; we are not getting our dollar’s worth. Example; the F-22 Fighter was canceled after 183 of planned 750 planes because it was incapable. The plane demanded 30 hours maintenance for every hour of flight. It was found to suffer a critical systems failure every 1.7 hours in the air. The program cost $62 billion.

When the F-35 program ends it will have cost us $1.5 trillion. The weapons systems are not fully functional, the pilot's environmental system is deficient and the engines catch fire. Pierre Sprey, an engineer from Lockheed, who designed the A-10 and F-16, called the F-35 the “worst airplane ever designed.” The following aircraft have beaten the F-35 in simulated combat; the French Rafael, the Russian Sukhoy 27 and the American F-16; a 1970’s design.

The Navy's new Littoral Combat Ship is a failure. There are two.

Neither has made a cruise without major engine failure. The program’s been cut from 55 ships to 32. Total cost; $21 billion.

Why are we being shafted with overpriced weapons that will kill our service people? Because our Congress is fully paid for by lobbyists for the defense industry. So long as we allow big corporations to ply our Congresspersons with bundles of cash, we will continue to come out on the short end. We must get big money out of politics and move to publicly funded campaigns. Money is not speech; corporations are not people.

Fred Brown, Lt. Col., Retired, U.S. Army

Dallas

Vote Whitlow for Polk County sheriff

I grew up in Dallas, and then farmed in Polk County for 53 years. There have been approximately 25 times we have had to call the sheriff’s department for help.

The sheriff is the chief administrator of law in rural Polk County. It is apparent that we have need for a strong administrator to set priorities and leadership for our deputies.

Having researched the candidates and their past performance, I have determined that Todd Whitlow has our support based on his current position and the leadership and approval he has shown in his position as a leader and administrator. Vote Whitlow.

Vern Ratzlaff

Monmouth

School bond will help children thrive

The school board, based on the research and recommendation of the Bond Exploration Committee, voted to place a measure on the November ballot asking our community to continue supporting the district by approving a $26 million bond. This bond will be used to fund capital improvements in our district. The timing is ideal, since there is no expected increase to property taxes, and potential of a $4 million state grant. This will provide safe and equitable learning environments for our children to thrive.

If you’d like to learn more about Ballot Measure 27-122, please visit http://central.k12.or.us/.

Steve Love

CSD Board Chair

Monmouth

Thompson works with all

I moved to Dallas approximately two years ago, and I have had the privilege of meeting Jim Thompson. I am impressed by his in-depth knowledge of a wide variety of subjects, and I am most impressed by his willingness to work across the aisle with Democrats and Republicans alike to achieve a solution for Oregon. So my choice is clear; I am voting for rational representation, unlike the current incumbent who has stated he will never work with other parties.

Clifford E Brown

Dallas