Library Calendar

DALLAS

950 Main St.

503-623-2633

www.ci.dallas.or.us/library

• Wednesday, Sept. 21, 3:45 p.m. — Teen Advisory Board Meeting.

• Wednesday, Sept. 21, 4:45 p.m. — Teen Book Club.



• Thursday, Sept. 22, 10:30 a.m. — Children’s Storytime.

• Tuesday, Sept. 27, 10:30 a.m. — Morning Children’s Storytime.

• Tuesday, Sept. 27, 3:30 p.m. — Afternoon Children’s story time.

—

INDEPENDENCE

175 Monmouth St.

503-838-1811

www.ci.independence.or.us/library

• Wednesday, Sept. 21, 10:30 a.m. — Family story time.

• Thursday, Sept. 22, 1 p.m. — Community ESL.



• Thursday, Sept. 22, 4:30 p.m. — Chess club.

• Tuesday, Sept. 27, 4 p.m. — Back to School Bingo.



• Tuesday, Sept. 27, 5:30 p.m. — Cuentos en Español.

• Wednesday, Sept. 28, 10:30 a.m. — Family story time.

—

MONMOUTH

168 S. Ecols St.

503-751-0182

www.ci.monmouth.or.us/library

• Thursday, Sept. 22, 10:15 a.m. — Preschool Explorers.

• Tuesday, Sept. 27, 10:15 a.m. — Family Storytime.

—

WAGNER COMMUNITY LIBRARY

111 N. Main St., Falls City

503-787-3521, ext. 319

www.facebook.com/

WagnerCommunityLibrary/timeline

• See the library’s Facebook page for upcoming events.