It’s really difficult to concentrate on those necessary chores such as cleaning and dusting and even fighting that pesky mole that has left yet another mound of dirt overnight in the garden and flower beds (usually the mole wins), when the gorgeous blue skies and warm late summer days lure us to things like long walks and the opportunity to chat with a good friend. Most of us in MI Town are enjoying this wonderful time of year by enjoying football games and taking yet another trip to the coast or a favorite campsite while we can enjoy the warm days and cool evenings.

—

This past weekend we celebrated the Hop & Heritage Festival in Independence, with traditional events such as the ghost walk, flapjack breakfast at the airport and so many good things to see and do. What a great opportunity to show off our community and remember all over again the late summer good times we share with our friends and family every September. Congratulations and thank you to all the volunteers, our city leaders and workers who work so well to make sure everyone has a good time and the Hop & Heritage Festival is a success, year after year.

—

This past weekend, I was honored to officiate at the wedding of Diane Greenwald and Gary Powell at their lovely rural home in Tangent. Diane was a member of our yoga group at the Monmouth Senior Center and we all enjoyed sharing good times and laughter with her family and mutual friends on a lovely autumn afternoon.