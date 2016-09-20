Myrold To Appear In Court Tuesday

DALLAS — The Dallas High School teacher and coach charged with sex abuse involving a 17-year-old student will appear in Polk County Circuit Court on Tuesday at 9 a.m. for arraignment.

Kirk Myrold, 36, a Spanish teacher and coach of the girls’ soccer team, was arrested on one count each of luring a minor, a felony, and second-degree sexual abuse, also a felony, on Sept. 12 following a brief investigation, according to Dallas Police.

Polk County Chief Deputy District Attorney Jayme Kimberly said the District Attorney’s Office is awaiting all police reports and evidence in the case. The office will review the case to determine what charges Myrold will be arraigned on during the hearing.

“I don’t know what the charges will be yet,” she said Tuesday morning. “We are waiting for the completion of all the supplemental reports.”

Dallas Police Lt. Jerry Mott said there have been no substantial changes in the case and no other victims identified since last week.

"I'm not aware of specific evidence of that at this point," he said.

Dallas officers received a report from the Dallas School District on Sept. 12 that a male teacher employed by the district was alleged to have been involved in an inappropriate relationship with a 17-year-old female student.

Dallas Detective Darren Buchholz found evidence supporting those allegations and arrested Myrold that day. He was taken to Polk County Jail and assessed $30,000 bail.

He was released on the night of Sept. 12.

Myrold was hired to coach the soccer team in 2015, and had worked at Corvallis High School previously. Longtime youth soccer coach Ron Brooks replaced him as the head coach of the soccer team (see related story on Page 11A).

Dallas Superintendent Michelle Johnstone sent a letter to parents last week informing them of Myrold’s arrest.

“He has been placed on administrative leave and will not be at the school at this time,” Johnstone wrote in the letter. “This is still in the hands of law enforcement and we have very little information.”

She noted that the district is “prohibited from releasing information about students or ongoing employee issues.”

“We remain dedicated to the mission of providing a quality education for your children,” she wrote.

Anyone with information regarding this is asked to contact Buchholz at 503-831-3516.