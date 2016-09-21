News In Brief

Keizer man sentenced for Indy robbery

DALLAS — Juan Sullivan Martin, of Keizer, was sentenced to 70 months in prison on Sept. 12 by Polk County Circuit Judge Monte Campbell for two counts of robbery in the second degree.

Martin, 40, was accused of entering a home in Independence and threatening the residents before stealing their property.

The Independence and Salem police departments investigated the case. The Polk County District Attorney’s Office prosecuted it.

Monmouth receives economic grant

MONMOUTH — The Polk County Board of Commissioners awarded the city of Monmouth a $5,000 grant to help pay for a Resource Assistance for Rural Environments Program tourism development coordinator.

The coordinator will be working with the Polk County Rural Tourism Studio to promote tourism in the county, particularly the August 2017 eclipse of the sun.

The board voted on Sept. 6 to award the grant. Other resources for the position include $11,000 from Travel Oregon and $3,000 each from Monmouth and Independence.

Commissioner Craig Pope said the money will be well-spent on the tourism effort.

“The $5,000 is not beyond what the county should invest,” he said. “I think we should support it.”

Dallas Fire awarded equipment grant

DALLAS — Dallas Fire & EMS received a $25,000 grant to replace extrication equipment.

The grant, awarded by the Spirit Mountain Community Fund, will purchase new tools for the city’s rescue engine and Southwest Polk Rural Fire Protection’s engine housed at its Rickreall Fire Station.

Of the 130 citizens who required medical attention following a vehicle accident in 2015, 10 percent of them required extrication to be freed, according to Dallas Fire & EMS.

Auto extrication tools the department now owns are no longer serviceable by the manufacturer. Those tools couldn’t be replaced if they malfunctioned.

Independence PD hosts Coffee with a Cop

INDEPENDENCE — Have a question for your local police department?

Independence Police is hosting “Coffee with a Cop” on Saturday at Carniceria Mi Casita, 834 N. Main St., from 8 to 10 a.m.

The event offers a place for residents and police officers to discuss issues and build relationships while enjoying a cup of coffee.

All community members are invited to attend.

For more information, contact Sgt. Juvenito Banuelos at 503-837-1108 or banuelos.juvenito@ci.independence.or.us.

Salt Creek Church to dedicate building

SALT CREEK — Salt Creek Baptist Church will dedicate its new 15,000-square foot building on Sunday at 12:15 p.m.

The building includes seven classrooms and a gym.

Following several years of planning and fundraising, the church broke ground on the facility in Oct ober 2015.

The project was build by CD redding of Salem, with engineering completed by Locke Engineers, also of Sale,.

Community members are welcome to attend the building dedication, which will include a time of worship, a short program, the dedication and lunch.