Project Helps Students Lift Off

INDEPENDENCE — The sky over Ash Creek Elementary School got a little more colorful on Sept. 14.

Teacher Dale Claussen helped three fourth-grade classes and one fifth-grade class launch handmade hot air balloons.

The event was the talk of the school — with other classes coming out to watch the big launch — but it also taught the students some valuable lessons along the way.

“It introduces them to energy transfer, density, mass and other scientific principles,” Claussen said.

Just as important was the process it took to get their ballons ready.

“It’s so effective because they have to work as a team to solve problems together,” Claussen said.

The students worked together to make their balloons and to try and patch up holes during the launch so their balloons could fly over and over.

As the balloons took flight, the students chased after them with glee.

And even when things didn’t go according to plan — three balloons caught on fire — reactions ranged from regret to excitement over seeing the quick blaze.

The biggest lesson Claussen hoped students took away had little to do with science. though.

“They have a lack of self-confidence,” Claussen said. “They think that it was wrong or if they didn’t do it perfectly that their balloon wouldn’t fly. I want to get these kids away from ‘it has to be perfect to be good’ to ‘it has to be good enough.’ I want the kids to achieve something to get greater self-confidence and be willing to take healthy risks.”