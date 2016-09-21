School Notes

WOU ranks highest in college report

MONMOUTH — Western Oregon University is ranked 19th among top public schools in the regional universities category by the U.S. News & World Report’s 2017 higher education rankings released on Sept. 13. WOU is also ranked 67th overall in regional universities. Both marks are the highest among Oregon’s public universities.

For more information about the rankings: www.colleges.usnews.rankingsandreviews.com/best-colleges/western-oregon-university-3209.

Group calls for investment in tests

SALEM — A legislatively required work group that evaluates the state’s Smarter Balanced end-of-year assessment released a report with recommendations for considerations by the State Board of Education.

The report calls on the state to invest in a comprehensive suite of tools to ensure students, educators, and families receive a more holistic picture of their child’s knowledge and skills through quizzes, activities, and interim assessments.

The report, which was approved by 33 education leaders from school districts and other organizations and was required by 2015 House Bill 2680, also recommends that the ODE reach out to parents and communities to better explain the purpose of statewide summative assessments and the need for comprehensive, balanced assessment systems.

For more information: http://sos.oregon.gov/audits/Documents/2016-21.pdf.

Salem Health donates backpacks

SALEM — Salem Health, which includes Salem Health West Valley in Dallas, gave out 370 backpacks filled with school supplies to students in need in Polk and Marion counties.

This is the third year of the giveaway, which has Salem Health asking area schools for their supplies list and its employees purchasing the items to donate.

“We set a goal to collect 200 backpacks this year,” said Ralph Yates, Salem Health’s chief medical officer. “Our staff blew away that goal by donating 370 backpacks loaded with school supplies.”

The backpacks were delivered to schools and given out during “back-to-school nights” or when students registered for school.

Scholarships open to military spouses

POLK COUNTY — National nonprofit Hope for the Warriors has opened its Spouse/Caregiver Scholarship application period for spring 2017.

The Spouse/Caregiver Scholarship program identifies, recognizes, and rewards military spouses and caregivers.

Scholarships include: Honorary Scholarship — awarded to those seeking graduate or post-graduate degree; New Beginnings Scholarship — awarded to those pursuing entry level classes or training; Restoring Family Scholarship — awarded to spouses of the fallen; Restoring Hope Scholarship — awarded to a masters of social work student; and Restoring Self Scholarship — awarded to those seeking any undergraduate degree.

The application process for the spring 2017 scholarships will be open from Sept. 1 to Oct. 31. Scholarship winners will be announced mid-December on www.hopeforthewarriors.org.



To apply go to www.hopeforthewarriors.org/transition/spousecaregiver-scholarships/.

For more information, email scholarships@hopeforthewarriors.org.

Meet teachers, tour school at open house

INDEPENDENCE — Central High School will host an open house Wednesday (today) at 6:30 p.m. at the school. Parents can pick up their student’s schedule and a map of the building at 6. A demonstration and instructions on how to access PowerSchool to view your child’s grades, attendance, assignments, and sign up to receive email notifications of these items as well as daily announcements will be given at the event. After this demonstration, parents will follow their child’s schedule in six-minute periods where teachers will introduce themselves, share the course syllabus and expectations, and answer questions.

Whitworth student’s art selected for calendar

DALLAS — Whitworth Elementary School fifth-grader Braden Bollman is one of the winners of Oregon Agriculture in the Classroom’s annual calendar art contest.

Braden picked bees and beehives in a field of clover as the subject of the drawing he submitted.

“Bees are very important to Oregon agriculture because they pollinate flowers,” he said, adding that he likes honey.

Bollman’s artwork will be featured in the organization’s school year calendar, distributed to 10,000 schools and businesses statewide.

Thirteen winners were chosen out of 1,574 submissions statewide. The contest is open to students in Oregon’s public, private, charter schools and home-school students.

Bollman and the other winners were recognized at a ceremony at the Oregon State Fair.