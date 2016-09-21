Standing Together

DALLAS — Officially, Dallas’ girls soccer team’s match against McNary on Thursday will go down as a 1-0 loss.

For the players on the field, the match meant so much more.

Thursday was the team’s first game since Kirk Myrold was arrested on Sept. 12 (see page 1A for story).

In the days that followed, the team dealt with the fallout both emotionally and athletically.

Ron Brooks, a youth soccer coach and former coach at Santiam Christian, stepped in as head coach, and the Dragons, for at least a couple hours, could focus on one thing: soccer.

“We really pulled together after what happened,” Olivia Dalke said. “I saw a family out there.”

The result was an inspiring performance against an undefeated 6A school that had scored 14 goals in four matches coming in.

“I’m really proud of how we played,” Jenifer Webb said. “We played together the most, wanted it the most and it just felt right. The other games, I don’t know how to describe it, but it didn’t feel right like this. … We know how to play soccer. Nothing is going to change that.”

Just as important was the support shown.

At various points in the match, players from the football team, volleyball team, cheerleading squad and parents were on the sidelines cheering Dallas on. In the days leading up to the match, the community’s support helped give players strength.

“I’ve never felt alone,” Webb said. “There’s always been someone there and often times multiple people. It’s really nice to have.”

One pillar of that support will be Brooks, who knows he’s stepping in under difficult circumstances, but won’t let that derail a promising season for the Dragons.

A coaching change is never easy during calm times, but there’s reason to believe Brooks can provide stability.

Brooks has a long history of coaching youth soccer at various levels, including at Santiam Christian High School. He also coaches for Dallas United and has coached several of Dallas’ players in youth leagues.

“My immediate step is to support these girls,” Brooks said. “Some of them have had four coaches. The transition from coach to coach has discouraged some of the girls. Knowing some of them over the years, it’s discouraging to me to see that. It’s been difficult on them. I want to support them and get them through this time. Whatever has happened, that’s behind them. We’re moving forward. It didn’t just impact the girls. The high school has been impacted. The community has been impacted. We need to pull together as a community and say, ‘what’s the best thing for all of us.’”

On the field, he believes the Dragons have the talent and depth necessary to make a run to the state playoffs.

“I expect us to do very well in league,” Brooks said. “They’ve got the foot skills. We have players who can put the ball in the back of the net. We have some things to correct, and we’ll work on some things, and I am working to understand where they are comfortable on the field.”

But all that is for the future.

On Thursday, it was all about family and taking the first step in moving forward.

“I saw that no matter what happens to us, we’ll always come back stronger together, and it really showed (on Thursday),” goalkeeper Ashlee Lichtenberger said.

After the match, players — with hands locked — thanked every fan for supporting them.

It was a sign of a strength — one that showed the Dragons are stronger than any one individual.