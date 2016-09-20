Thompson Challenges Nearman For Hd 23

DALLAS — The race for Oregon House District 23 is a rematch between incumbent Republican Rep. Mike Nearman and the man he unseated in a primary election two years ago, Independent Jim Thompson.

In May 2014, Nearman defeated Thompson in the Republican primary and won the seat in November in a race against Democrat Wanda Davis.

He is seeking his second term in the Oregon House of Representatives.

Thompson would like to regain the seat he held from 2008 to 2014.

Nearman did not respond to a request for an interview for this story, nor did he return the questionnaire sent to both candidates in this race.

A lifelong Republican, Thompson said running as an Independent does not change his views or stands on any issue. He said he considers himself a “moderate Republican.”

Who: Mike Nearman Current employment: State Representative; software engineer Previous government experience: State Representative; Central School District Budget committee Campaign website: http://www.nearma... Nearman and Thompson also will appear at a debate on Oct. 2 at 6 p.m. at the Polk County Fairgrounds & Event Center in Rickreall.

Who: Jim Thompson, Independence, of Dallas Age: 69 Current employment: Prescription Drug low Cost Task Force/ Retired Education: Taft High School, Bachelor of Science from Western Oregon University Previous government experience: Monmouth City Council (1980-85), Polk County Fire District No. 1 (1985-1994), State Representative (2004, 2008-2014) Campaign phone: 971-259-3049 Campaign website: www.jimforhouse.com Why are you running for office? This is one way I can serve my community and utilize skills I developed over the years in corporate management. I especially enjoy serving constituents and helping them solve problems. I have many years’ experience in health care policy and management that are useful in pursuing solutions to current issues. What is the biggest single issue facing the U.S., the state of Oregon, and, more specifically, Polk County? How would you address it if elected? There is no single issue. We need to address our sagging high school graduation rates; upgrade our transportation infrastructure to support economic development; and provide better health care at lower cost for more people. We need economic development to create jobs and a plan to encourage increased tourism to support our growing wine industry and communities. We need to pull the Legislature back toward the center and focus on moving the state forward instead of political in-fighting and division. Most of our local and regional problems are symptoms of a lack of planning and unified vision at the state level. Anything else you wish to note about the position you are seeking? I have been a Republican for most of my life. However, I have always been able to work with others who I disagree with to work toward a common goal. The partisan bickering and name calling needs to stop. Oregon needs representation in Salem, that is willing to come together to solve the issues Oregon is facing. Within the legislature, I am well respected among both Republicans and Democrats for my ability to work together on issue we need to address.

He said he was encouraged to run by constituents in the district.

“Initially I wasn’t planning on it, but we were contacted by a number of local businessmen and ag people that didn’t feel that Mr. Nearman was doing what he said he was going to be doing,” he said. “I said OK, we will try it one more time.”

Thompson said he thinks the top issues in the upcoming legislative session will be economic development, education and health care.

He said there were some successes in the state’s attempt at health care reform, noting the achievements of “coordinated care organizations.”

“The CCOs we set up are doing, in most cases, a wonderful job of getting the people covered that we set out to cover,” he said.

He would like to see more economic development investment in the transportation system and rural Oregon.

Places like Beaverton and Hillsboro have been the target of much of the investment, Thompson said.

That needs to change, in his opinion.

“They are booming, but I don’t think anybody would look at Polk County and say, wow, they’re booming,” he said. “We’ve got opportunities. We have property available. Workforce development is an issue, but we can bring in workforce.”

In education, Thompson said the state needs improved graduation rates, which are currently toward the bottom of the list nationally.

He said the approach thus far has been backward.

“We get hung up on how we would like it to be, but we don’t get hung up on where we are right now. That’s the starting point,” he said.

He said investing more money won’t achieve the same results as first diagnosing the problems facing schools.

He noted those could vary by community.

He said one of the most important perspectives he would like to take to the House is a sense of cooperation.

“We are at a time that we need to do some bold things,” he said. “There has to be bipartisan consensus to make it happen.”