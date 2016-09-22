Brunk House To Host Cider Festival Saturday

INDEPENDENCE – With the weather turning colder and the leaves beginning to show their fall colors, it’s the perfect time for some freshly pressed apple cider.

Polk County Historical Society is hosting an event on Saturday that is all about the sweet autumn beverage. The Apple Cider Festival at the historic Brunk House, at 5705 NW Salem-Dallas Highway 22, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Fresh apple cider will be squeezed to sell for $5 a gallon. Tours of the 1861 Classic Revival home will be given and apple desserts will be sold in the large farm kitchen.

Harrison and Emily Brunk and five of their 12 children came over the Oregon Trail in 1849, eventually settling in Brunk House. Earl Brunk, the last of three generations to live in the home, left the house and 1.2 acres of land to the Polk County Historical Society to be used as an example of an early pioneer farm.

