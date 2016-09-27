Artistic Expressions

The Paperboys, Sept. 30

Mexican son Jarocho mixed in with Irish jigs and reels, and a good dose of country and bluegrass. It has healthy servings of ska, soca and African highlife and with a little White Boy Reggae.

Of course it also has strains of soul, pop and funk — although they are by no means a funk band. It is mostly acoustic, although we also like electric guitars. It is singer-songwriter based, but not the coffee house variety. It is definitely folk music, but not in the Kumbaya style. It has a deep respect and appreciation for tradition, but it's by no means traditional. It rocks incredibly hard and is extremely danceable, but that is not to say it can't be mellow and slow and beautiful. It can be heart breaking, but also joyous.

It is never dark or angst ridden, and always full of hope — but not in the “Up With People” kind of way. It's not jazz, although we like jazz a lot. It's not heavy metal or punk or grunge, although we love Rush and AC/DC. It is World Roots Music. It's pop music. It is good music.

It has a tendency to connect people and means a lot to many folks the world over, and for that we are very grateful.

It is the only multi-cultural, multi-ethnic, multi-generational, multi-lingual, multi-instrumental, genre bending, co-ed band you will hear today.

www.paperboys.com/.

Walter ‘Wolfman’ Washington, Oct. 7

Walter “Wolfman” Washington has been a mainstay on the New Orleans music scene.

He cut his teeth backing up some of the best singers and performers in New Orleans history before putting together his long-time band The Roadmasters, who have been burning down and burning up local and national stages since their first gigs in the 1980s. His guitar style combines both rhythm and blues, blues, New Orleans funk, and modern jazz into a way of playing that is uniquely his. His singing is emotional and heartfelt. His guitar work is intricate, intimate, and full. There is a little Bobby Blue Bland, a little Kenny Burrell, a little George Benson, a little church, and a lot of New Orleans charm and experience in a Walter Wolfman Washington performance. They are known for doing their own soulful originals and then tackling some great unsung covers. And in this day and age of musicians imitating the past or trying to recreate it, the Wolfman stands out as a musician steeped in the history but completely contemporary. Few musical acts, if any, do what he does. He is real, authentic, and unique.

www.walterwolfmanwashington.com/.

Rainbow Dance Theater, Jan. 13

Rainbow Dance Theatre’s (RDT) ensemble of eight virtuoso dancers transforms the concert stage into a world of mystery, pathos and humor. Delighting audiences of all ages with its athletic “pullout-the-stops celebration of … dancing that pays homage to world-dance and –music influences” (Sheryl Dare, Honolulu Advertiser), RDT’s repertory features modern works with roots in the traditions of many world cultures. Combined with innovative aerial choreography, visually stunning interactive sets, and the latest innovations in fiber optic and electro-luminescent technology, the distinctive choreography of artistic directors Darryl Thomas and Valerie Bergman creates “an exotic feast for the senses”. (Isamu Jordan, Spokane Spokesman Review) Rainbow Dance Theatre is directed by internationally renowned dancer-choreographers Valerie Bergman and Darryl Thomas. Its name highlights its roots in Hawaii, the “land of rainbows”, as well as the ethnic diversity of its company members and the diverse cultural influences in the choreography performed by the Company. The Company celebrates this diversity as well with its virtuosic style that fuses West African Dance, Haitian Dance, Hip Hop, Martial Arts with American Modern Dance. This high-impact, rapid-fire performance style features a rugged athleticism and gravity-defying partnering. 3-D backdrops, inter-active full-stage sets and lavish costuming add a unique visual element that transforms the dance performance into an entertaining and provocative theatrical event.

Founded in Honolulu, Hawaii in 1991, Rainbow Dance Theatre (RDT) has been based in Monmouth, Oregon since 2000.

http://rainbowdancetheatre.org/.

Jayme Stone’s Lomax Project, Feb. 20-21 Two-time Juno-winning banjoist, composer and instigator Jayme Stone makes music inspired by sounds from around the world, bridging folk, jazz and chamber music.

His award-winning albums both defy and honor the banjo’s long role in the world’s music, turning historical connections into compelling music. The repertoire includes a movement from Bach’s French Suite, a Moorish sword-fighting dance and Stone’s lush, edgy originals. Africa to Appalachia (2008) is a boundary-crossing musical collaboration with griot singer Mansa Sissoko that explores the banjo’s African roots and Stone’s adventures in Mali. Focusing on songs collected by folklorist and field recording pioneer Alan Lomax, this collaboratory brings together some of North America’s most distinctive and creative roots musicians to revive, recycle and re-imagine traditional music.

The repertoire includes Bahamian sea chanties, African-American acappella singing from the Georgia Sea Islands, ancient Appalachian ballads, fiddle tunes and work songs collected from both well-known musicians and everyday folk: sea captains, cowhands, fishermen, prisoners and homemakers. Collaborators include Grammy-winning singer Tim O’Brien, Bruce Molsky, Margaret Glaspy, Moira Smiley, Brittany Haas, Julian Lage, Eli West, and more. The new album is out now on Borealis Records.

www.jaymestone.com/projects/lomaxproject/.

Danilo Perez with the Western Hemisphere Orchestra, June 10

Pianist, composer, educator and social activist, Danilo Pérez is among the most influential and dynamic musicians of our time.

Born in Panama in 1965, Pérez started his musical studies when he was 3 years old with his father, a bandleader and singer. By age 10, he was studying the European classical piano repertoire at the National Conservatory in Panama. After receiving his bachelor’s degree in electronics in Panama, he studied jazz composition at the prestigious Berklee College of Music. While still a student, he performed with Jon Hendricks, Terence Blanchard, Slide Hampton, Claudio Roditi and Paquito D’Rivera. Quickly established as a young master, he soon toured and/or recorded with artists such as Dizzy Gillespie United Nations Orchestra from 1989-1992, Jack DeJohnette, Steve Lacy , Lee Konitz, Charlie Haden, Michael Brecker, Joe Lovano, Tito Puente, Wynton Marsalis, Tom Harrell, Gary Burton, and Roy Haynes. In 2000, Danilo joined Wayne Shorter, to form Shorter's great quartet with John Patitucci and Brian Blade. Since 2003 he has been touring with regular trio featuring Ben Street and Adam Cruz.

In 1993, Pérez turned his focus to his own ensembles and recording projects, releasing eight albums as a leader, earning Grammy and Latin Grammy nominations. Pérez, who served as Goodwill Ambassador to UNICEF, has received a variety of awards for his musical achievements, activism and social work efforts. He currently serves as UNESCO Artist for Peace, Cultural Ambassador to the Republic of Panama, Founder and Artistic Director of the Panama Jazz Festival, and Artistic Director of the Berklee Global Jazz Institute in Boston’s Berklee College of Music. His latest album, Children Of The Light, a collaboration with fellow Wayne Shorter Quartet members John Patitucci and Brian Blade was released on Mack Avenue in September of 2015.

In 2015, Danilo premiered two brand new commissions. In July, he premiered “Expeditions- Panamania 2015” at the Panamerican games in Toronto. At the Detroit Jazz Festival in September he premiered his “Detroit World Suite- La leyenda de Bayano.”

www.daniloperez.com/.

Micky Dolenz with the American Metropole Orchestra, April 15

Micky Dolenz first established himself as a performer at age 10 when, under the stage name of “Mickey Braddock,” he starred in his own first TV series, Circus Boy, which aired on NBC and then ABC from 1956 to 1958.

In his early teens, Micky guest-starred on a number of television shows. As he graduated high school and began attending college in the mid-’60s, Dolenz also learned to play guitar.

He soon began to perform with a number of rock ’n roll bands, including one called The Missing Links.

In the fall of 1965, Micky was one of 400 applicants who responded to a trade ad that announced auditions for a new TV show about a rock band.

He auditioned for The Monkees’ TV show by playing and singing Chuck Berry’s legendary rocker “Johnny B. Goode,” and wound up chosen for the show along with three other actors: Davy Jones, Michael Nesmith, and Peter Tork.

In Feb. 2016, news was officially released via Rhino Records that The Monkees (Micky with Peter Tork) would begin a tour in May in conjunction with their 50th anniversary.

Also, a new album to be titled Good Times would be released, which would include participation from fellow original-Monkees member Michael Nesmith.

Actor, singer, director, producer, writer, radio DJ, inventor, and all-around performer extraordinaire, Micky Dolenz stands tall as a paragon of taste and accomplishment in the rough-and-tumble world of show business and entertainment.

And oh, by the way — he remains a believer.

http://www.Mickydolenz.com.