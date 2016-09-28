Central Roundup: Cross-Country Takes Third

GERVAIS — Central’s boys and girls cross-country teams finished third at the Mid-Willamette Conference District Preview meet on Sept. 21.

Zach Meyer led the boys after taking 11th overall in 17 minutes, 22.68 seconds. He was followed by Mat Raines (13th, 17:26.23), Jaydon Aydelotte (14th, 17:28.62), Caedmon Whisenhunt (22nd, 17:54.47) and Jonathon Brown (26th, 17:57.07).

Beatriz Trujillo led the girls after taking 16th overall in 21:30.13. Bailie Hartford (17th, 21:32.82), Bethanie Altamirano (19th, 21:46.81), Diana Nye (20th, 21:49.35) and Naomi Vega (35th, 22:58.97) rounded out the Panthers’ scoring runners.

“We’re all cautiously excited about the potential of the girls and boys teams,” coach Eli Cirino said. “The boys race was especially close (in the team standings). Our league is so strong. We could be one of the top 10 teams in the state and maybe only finish fifth in our league.”

Central will compete at the Harrier Classic at Bryant Park in Albany on Saturday. Varsity races begin at 12:40 p.m.

PANTHERS DOWN DRAGONS: Central’s volleyball team defeated Dallas 25-15, 25-13, 25-19 on Sept. 20 before falling to Corvallis 25-10, 25-12, 25-21 on Thursday. The Panthers’ victory over the Dragons was Central’s first since joining the Mid-Willamette Conference in 2014. Central (4-4 overall, 3-3 MWC) played Woodburn Tuesday after press time. The Panthers host Silverton Thursday at 6 p.m. before playing at South Albany on Tuesday.

GIRLS SOCCER FALLS TO ROOSEVELT: Central’s girls soccer team lost to Roosevelt 2-0 on Thursday. “Throughout the game we were playing really well with very minimal errors,” coach Veronica Lepe said. “Savannah Mendoza, Sophia Henke played an outstanding game. Noah Torres also had a very good game by playing aggressive and smart.” The Panthers (1-3-1) closed out nonleague play against Milwaukie Tuesday after press time. Central opens league play by hosting Silverton Tuesday at 6 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER DROPS FIRST MATCH OF THE SEASON: Central’s boys soccer team fell for the first time this season, losing to La Salle 2-1 on Thursday. Tony Rincon scored for the Panthers.

“We had very good chances, but couldn’t capitalize on them,” coach Joe Orozco said.

Central (3-1-1) played Newberg Tuesday after press time. The Panthers open MWC play at Silverton on Tuesday.