Community Notebook

Adopt-A-Road set for Saturday

The Polk County Public Works Department announced that an Adopt-A-Road cleanup day will be held Saturday.

As many as 60 different groups that have adopted roads throughout the county will be participating.

Groups who are active members of the program are asked to pick up supplies the week before the event. Disposal bags and safety equipment will be provided at that time.

Applications to become a member of the Adopt-A-Road program are available online at www.co.polk.or.us or call 503-623-9287.

Piano and organ concert on Sunday

Faith Lutheran Church, 200 Monmouth-Independence Highway, Monmouth, will host a free piano and organ concert Sunday at 4 p.m.

Concert pianist and organist Gayle Hennicke will perform works from Bach.

A post-concert reception with Hennicke will follow.

Donations will be accepted and will benefit refugees in Europe.

For more information: 503-838-3459.

Of Mice and Men opens Friday

The Pentacle Theater, 145 Liberty St., Salem, will show “Of Mice and Men.” The show begins Friday and runs through Oct. 22.

Shows run at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Saturday, Oct. 6-8, 12-15, and 19-22. Shows on Oct. 2, 9 and 16 begin at 2:30 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased online at www. Pentacletheatre.org.

Library to host Storyteller Festival

The Dallas Public Library will host a Storyteller Festival Friday and Saturday.

The Portland Story Theater will kick the festival off with an urban teller program Friday at 7 p.m. followed by a workshop Saturday from 2 to 4 p.m. Both activities are open to people 18 and older.

Saturday’s lineup will also include a presentation by Rachel Greco at 11 a.m. and a puppet show at 12:45 p.m., Ed Edmo, a Shoshone-Bannock pet at 4:45 p.m. and the finale of “The Tell Tale-Heart: and other stories performed by Christopher Leebrick at 7 p.m.

Friday’s event will be held at the Banquet Room and Pressed Coffee and Wine Bar. Saturday’s event will take place at the Civic Center, 945 SE Jefferson St., Dallas.

Dallas pumpkin patch opens

The Beal Pumpkin Patch, 700 Oak Villa Road, Dallas, opens Saturday. The pumpkin patch will be open weekends (Oct. 1-2, 8-9, 15-16, 22-23 and 29-30) from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

An I-Spy walking game, corn hole, stickers and more will be offered. Popcorn and hot dog meals and Halloween and fall items will be available for purchase.

For more information: www.facebook.com/BealPumpkinPatch.



Politicians host event at EHWC

Jim Thompson will welcome Congressman Kurt Schrader and former Speaker Pro Tem Lane Shetterly at a reception at Eola Hills Wine Cellars in Rickreall on Tuesday.

The reception will take place from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

