Dallas Council Draws Seven Candidates

Itemizer-Observer staff report

DALLAS — Seven candidates are running for five open seats on the Dallas City Council. Mayor Brian Dalton will run for re-election unopposed.

During this election cycle, we sent each candidate a questionnaire asking why they are running and about issues facing the city.

Here are their responses:

NAME: Terry L. Crawford.

AGE: 65.

CURRENT EMPLOYMENT: Retired after 33 years as agricultural teacher.

EDUCATION: Bachelor of Science (1973) and Master of Science (1983) Agriculture Education at the University of Idaho.

PREVIOUS GOVERNMENT SERVICE: None.

HOW LONG HAVE YOU RESIDED IN THE AREA YOU WILL REPRESENT: More than six years.

WHY ARE YOU RUNNING FOR OFFICE? I have been a lifelong volunteer. I was encouraged by the comments of Franklin Graham at the Capitol and a city councilor to convert my skills, abilities, attitudes, and discernment into an involvement in city government.

WHAT IS THE BIGGEST SINGLE ISSUE FACING THE CITY OF DALLAS? HOW WOULD YOU ADDRESS IT IF ELECTED? There is a perception among those that I have spoken to that city council needs to be more involved in the oversight functions of city government. That does not mean interference with those functions, but ensuring that the actions of government match up with the perceived needs of the citizens of Dallas. Beyond that, I believe that EMS and city growth issues will come to the forefront.

WHAT DO YOU BELIEVE IS THE BEST OPTION FOR COVERING THE REVENUE SHORTFALL AT THE DALLAS AQUATIC CENTER? There are two ways of covering a shortfall — increase revenue or reduce costs. Revenue can be produced by user fees, budget shifts, increased attendance, or taxation. Cost-cutting measures include reduction of labor costs, overhead, short-term cost, or maintenance. The solution will require a combination of these approaches, hopefully, without sacrificing the Aquatic Center’s current mission.

I do not believe in taxing the general population for the benefit of a specific user group. These questions need analysis: Will increased advertising justify its cost? Would a budget shift harm or slow other city goals? Will cost cutting measures reduce services?



—

NAME: Paul Trahan.

AGE: 69.



CURRENT EMPLOYMENT: Retired.

EDUCATION: The George Washington University — Bachelor of Science degree — 1974

PREVIOUS GOVERNMENT SERVICE: Dallas Budget Committee, Dallas Charter Committee, Dallas Development Code Committee, Dallas School Bond Committee, currently on the Dallas Utility Rate Review Committee.

CAMPAIGN PHONE NUMBER: 503-383-5043.

HOW LONG HAVE YOU RESIDED IN THE AREA YOU WILL REPRESENT: 16 years.

WHY ARE YOU RUNNING FOR OFFICE? I believe it’s my civic duty. I bring a fresh vision with experience. Since 1992, I have worked with development in cities creating opportunities for new business while using constructive funding ideas to maintain services. I believe in a good relationship with the school district and improving quality of life.

WHAT IS THE BIGGEST SINGLE ISSUE FACING THE CITY OF DALLAS? HOW WOULD YOU ADDRESS IT IF ELECTED? We need to develop a plan that encourages new business to invest in Dallas. In order to develop a plan, we need to start by fixing some of the items that have turned business away from Dallas such as infrastructure. I would work with city staff in developing an expedited permitting process.

WHAT DO YOU BELIEVE IS THE BEST OPTION FOR COVERING THE REVENUE SHORTFALL AT THE DALLAS AQUATIC CENTER? The Aquatic Center is one of Dallas’s greatest assets and needs to remain available for our community to enjoy. If elected, I would explore different business plans for operating the Aquatic Center. A possible way of decreasing the revenue shortfall would be to consider leasing; not selling, the Aquatic Center to a private company that specializes in the operation of aquatic centers. Providing a long term lease of several years would encourage a company to invest in our facility. Such investment might include expansion of the facility to include indoor racquet ball and squash courts inviting more memberships.

ANYTHING ELSE YOU WISH TO NOTE ABOUT THE POSITION YOU ARE SEEKING?

US Navy Veteran, Honorably Discharged; creative problem solver; experience working with development in Oregon cities since 1992; constructive funding ideas; believes in economic opportunities; Perrydale School Volunteer for over ten years; youth Sports coach.

—

NAME: Marsha Heeter.

AGE: 68.



CURRENT EMPLOYMENT: First Christian Church, 7 years.

EDUCATION: High School — American School (Manila, Philippines), College — Oregon State 1966-69, University of Phoenix, Bachelor of Arts, 2002.

PREVIOUS GOVERNMENT SERVICE: As an employee (secretary): U.S. Department of Agriculture, 1973-1980; state of Oregon 1981-1983, city of Dallas 1983-2007; city of Falls City (interim City Recorder) 2010.

CAMPAIGN PHONE NUMBER: 503-409-5178.

HOW LONG HAVE YOU RESIDED IN THE AREA YOU WILL REPRESENT: 43 years.

WHY ARE YOU RUNNING FOR OFFICE? I would like to help ensure that Dallas continues to be a well-run city that is a great place for people to live and work.

WHAT IS THE BIGGEST SINGLE ISSUE FACING THE CITY OF DALLAS? HOW WOULD YOU ADDRESS IT IF ELECTED? I think the biggest issues facing the city of Dallas are planning for the future and dealing with providing adequate services to our citizens as the population grows. The city’s 2030 vision is a great start for that.

WHAT DO YOU BELIEVE IS THE BEST OPTION FOR COVERING THE REVENUE SHORTFALL AT THE DALLAS AQUATIC CENTER? From a historical perspective, the city’s general fund has always been used to pay a portion of the costs of running the old swimming pool and now the aquatic center. I think the city has worked hard at maximizing income from aquatic center users and minimizing expenses. Looking at other aquatic center budgets would be a way to see if there are other options.

ANYTHING ELSE YOU WISH TO NOTE ABOUT THE POSITION YOU ARE SEEKING? My many years of experience should be of benefit to the Dallas City Council and the citizens of Dallas.

—

NAME: Jennie Rummell.

AGE: 32.

CURRENT EMPLOYMENT: Self-employed massage therapist since 2007.

EDUCATION:

Astoria High School 2002. Western Oregon University 2006 — Bachelor of Science Health Education; Oregon School of Massage 2007 Certificate/Licensure.

PREVIOUS GOVERNMENT SERVICE: Parks citizen advisory board, current 2016.

CAMPAIGN PHONE NUMBER: 503-440-3360.

CAMPAIGN WEBSITE: www.facebook.com/JennieRummellDallasCityCouncil/.

HOW LONG HAVE YOU RESIDED IN THE AREA YOU WILL REPRESENT: Six years in Dallas.

WHY ARE YOU RUNNING FOR OFFICE? I want to be more involved and get fellow citizens more involved. Having pride in the area you live is important. I love, and want to keep, the small-town feel, but also want to help Dallas flourish. I want downtown businesses filled and more people spending time in the community.

WHAT IS THE BIGGEST SINGLE ISSUE FACING THE CITY OF DALLAS? HOW WOULD YOU ADDRESS IT IF ELECTED? Economics. Our downtown is so vacant and businesses struggle. I think that if we found a niche for our town that really represents who we are we would be able to attract visitors, bring more jobs, create more revenue and flourish as a town. We need to utilize the systems we have in place, make sure our budget is within its limits and help all citizens feel included and happy within the community. We have a wide range of citizens in this area, and it is important that everyone's needs are addressed.

WHAT DO YOU BELIEVE IS THE BEST OPTION FOR COVERING THE REVENUE SHORTFALL AT THE DALLAS AQUATIC CENTER? I think we should add additional services; simple weights, treadmill, etc. Make it an optional pass program, and then look at other ways of utilizing it, by offering more class and instruction, plus room rentals. It needs to have another look at how it is funded and managed; where the funds come from and what section of the city it falls under.

ANYTHING ELSE YOU WISH TO NOTE ABOUT THE POSITION YOU ARE SEEKING? I am just your everyday, average citizen. I felt like it was time I get involved and help others become involved, either by pitching their ideas or being a go-to person on concerns or congrats for the city. There are so many different walks of life happening in Dallas and we need to support All of those. I would also like to see more businesses that are family friendly and appealing to all ages.

—

NAME: Kelly Gabliks (incumbent).

AGE: 56.



CURRENT EMPLOYMENT: Retired as a Senior Assistant Attorney General, Oregon Department of Justice (21 years).

EDUCATION: Graduated; South Salem High School (1978) Bachelor of Science; University of Oregon (1983).

Master of Arts; Rutgers University (1984); Juris Doctor; Arizona State University (1988).

PREVIOUS GOVERNMENT: Dallas City Councilor — 2013 to present; Interim Executive Director, Oregon Board of Tax Practitioners (2015); Chair, Vice Chair and Member, Dallas Budget Committee (1999-2012); Member, Polk County Committee for Citizen Involvement (Planning Issues) (2001-2006); Chair, Tualatin Library Committee (1992-1997); Legislative Assistant, Rep. Peg Jolin, Oregon House of Representatives (1985 Session); Assistant Sergeant at Arms, Oregon House of Representatives (1983 Session).

CAMPAIGN PHONE NUMBER AND EMAIL: 503-831-0892; email: gabliks-4dallas@gmail.com

HOW LONG HAVE YOU RESIDED IN THE AREA YOU WILL REPRESENT: Almost 20 years.

WHY ARE YOU RUNNING FOR OFFICE? It’s important to give back to your community. Serving on the council allows me to do that. My goal is to work to ensure our tax dollars are spent responsibly, laws passed are necessary and fair, and that Dallas continues to be a great place to live, work and play.



WHAT IS THE BIGGEST SINGLE ISSUE FACING THE CITY OF DALLAS? HOW WOULD YOU ADDRESS IT IF ELECTED? The biggest issue is establishing a robust and diversified economy. New businesses are necessary for the continued vitality of our city. Such businesses bring new citizens who will shop, live and contribute to our community. However, existing businesses cannot be ignored.

WHAT DO YOU BELIEVE IS THE BEST OPTION FOR COVERING THE REVENUE SHORTFALL AT THE DALLAS AQUATIC CENTER? The best option, one that is fair and will not fall disproportionally on any one group of Dallas citizens, is a combination of actions that should assist in closing the revenue shortfall without jeopardizing the future of the Aquatic Center. These include: (1) a modest fee increase; (2) revitalization of the “Friends of the Aquatic Center” volunteer group; (3) continued application/use of grant monies to ensure the Aquatic Center is operated in the most efficient and cost-effective manner possible; and (4) continued/Increased promotion of Aquatic Center use opportunities (parties, swim meets, rehabilitation, recreation) to persons both inside and outside Dallas.



—

NAME: LaVonne Wilson.

AGE: 79.

CURRENT EMPLOYMENT: Retired.

EDUCATION: Lincoln High School, Seattle Wash.; Lewis & Clark College; Oregon School Business Officials classes certificate.

PREVIOUS GOVERNMENT EXPERIENCE: Dallas City Council, 1984-present; Dallas School District finance committee.

CAMPAIGN PHONE NUMBER: 503-623-8647.

HOW LONG HAVE YOU RESIDED IN THE AREA YOU REPRESENT? 45 years.

WHY ARE YOU RUNNING FOR OFFICE? I believe the city of Dallas is a very wonderful place to live and want to assist in maintaining and enhancing the livability of our community. I continue to serve on many boards in our community, which gives me an understanding of the needs and concerns of our residents.

WHAT IS THE BIGGEST SINGLE ISSUE FACING THE CITY OF DALLAS? HOW WOULD YOU ADDRESS IT IF ELECTED? One of the main responsibilities of city leadership is to maintain city infrastructure as to function, whether it is streets, water, sewer or other department needs. Leadership needs to keep residents informed of needed infrastructure additions or improvements and offer opportunities for public input. These areas also require that we monitor our monies in each program and be assured that we maintain a reserve for unforeseen events.

WHAT DO YOU BELIEVE IS THE BEST OPTION FOR COVERING THE REVENUE SHORTFALL AT THE DALLAS AQUATIC CENTER? The Dallas City Council has had one workshop from the staff regarding its history and will be having a second workshop to evaluate revenue and expense opportunities to assist with the shortfall at the Aquatic Center. The Aquatic Center is a critical part of this community and I believe this is a problem we must solve.

ANYTHING ELSE YOU WISH TO NOTE ABOUT THE POSITION YOU ARE SEEKING? My demonstrated track record of leadership on the city council and on various boards and committees make me a uniquely qualified candidate for this position. My passion for the success of this community drives me to seek another term.

—

NAME: Ken Woods Jr.

AGE: 67.

CURRENT EMPLOYMENT: Craven-Woods Insurance (36 years).

EDUCATION: Dallas High School; attended Southern Oregon University.

PREVIOUS GOVERNMENT EXPERIENCE: Dallas City Council, 1983 to present (president 2001-2009); Dallas Budget Committee, 1983 to present; Dallas Park Board, 1995-2002 (chairman 1997 to 2002); Mid-Willamette Valley Regional Strategy Board, 1996 to 1999; Mid-Willamette Valley Area Commission on Transportation, 1997 to present (chairman 2008 to present); League of Oregon Cities Transportation Committee, 1999 to present (vice chairman 2007 to present); CIS Board of Trustees, 2006 to present (chairman 2010 to 2011).

CAMPAIGN PHONE NUMBER: 503-623-6486.

HOW LONG HAVE YOU RESIDED IN THE AREA YOU REPRESENT? 66 years.

WHY ARE YOU RUNNING FOR OFFICE? There are several projects I would like to see completed, such as securing ownership of the property surrounding the watershed; finding a funding source to repair our streets; constructing a senior center; economic development — more light industry and more retail creating jobs; completion of the Rickreall Creek Trail System.

WHAT IS THE BIGGEST SINGLE ISSUE FACING THE CITY OF DALLAS? HOW WOULD YOU ADDRESS IT IF ELECTED? Find a stable funding source (or sources) to maintain current levels of service.

WHAT DO YOU BELIEVE IS THE BEST OPTION FOR COVERING THE REVENUE SHORTFALL AT THE DALLAS AQUATIC CENTER? In 1998, the citizens of Dallas overwhelmingly told the city to build the Aquatic Center and at the same time overwhelmingly told the city to fund it out of the city’s general fund and not an operating levy. Typically, aquatic centers do not generate enough revenue to break even. This is one of the many things that cities fund for the betterment of its citizens. Going back to the old outdoor city pool, it was subsidized at 60 percent. Today, the aquatic center is currently subsidized at only 44 percent. Parks, aquatic center, police, fire, and ambulance are all subsidized.

ANYTHING ELSE YOU WISH TO NOTE ABOUT THE POSITION YOU ARE SEEKING? I’ve enjoyed being on the city council and hope to continue to make Dallas a better place to live, work and raise a family.

Awards: Dallas Chamber of Commerce, Dallas First Citizen, 1995 and First Family Award, 2009; Mid-Willamette Valley Council of Governments, Regional Leadership Award, 1999 and Gwen VanDenBosch Regional Leadership Award, 2015.

—

Dallas Mayor

NAME: Brian Dalton.

AGE: 68.





CURRENT EMPLOYMENT (FOR HOW LONG): President, Dalton Land and Cattle Co., eight years.

EDUCATION

Dallas High School, Diploma, 1966; Colgate University, Hamilton, NY, Bachelor of Arts in English, 1970; University of Southern California, Los Angeles, CA, Masters in Public Administration specializing in City Management, 1972; US Army Command and General Staff College, Leavenworth, Kan, Resident Graduate, 1985.

PREVIOUS GOVERNMENT SERVICE: Mayor, city of Dallas, January 2011 to present; Board Member, Oregon Mayors Association, 2015 to present; President, Dallas City Council, city of Dallas, January 2009 to December 2010; Dallas City Council, city of Dallas, January 2001 to December 2009; Economic Development Commission, city of Dallas, 2001 to present; Dallas Urban Renewal District Advisory Committee, 2007 to present; United States Regular Army, Medical Service Corps, 1972 to 1993 (retired as a Lt. Col.).

CAMPAIGN PHONE NUMBER: 503-480-4908

HOW LONG HAVE YOU RESIDED IN THE AREA YOU WILL REPRESENT: 15 years in Dallas. Lived in the Dallas area my whole life except for college and U.S. Army service.

WHY ARE YOU RUNNING FOR OFFICE? Dallas is a great city, making the mayor’s job not only (non-monetarily) rewarding but fun. Clearly, there are many challenges ahead of us in a difficult world. I believe I have the background experience, and judgment to tackle these challenges with wisdom, energy and, importantly, good humor.



WHAT IS THE BIGGEST SINGLE ISSUE FACING THE CITY OF DALLAS? HOW WOULD YOU ADDRESS IT IF ELECTED: Our core challenge is to maintain trust in local government in a highly politicized environment that has grown cynical and suspicious of leadership at all levels. The city of Dallas provides exceptional utilities and services for very modest dollars that are highly responsive to our community’s needs.



Trust in government is well-earned here in Dallas by day-to-day personalized interactions delivering these high quality services with no letdown. I work hard every day to keep these bonds tight and foster a friendly, helpful community atmosphere, which thankfully, comes naturally to our citizens and city staff alike.

WHAT DO YOU BELIEVE IS THE BEST OPTION FOR COVERING THE REVENUE SHORTFALL AT THE DALLAS AQUATIC CENTER? The reality of municipal pools is that they are not self-funding. Ours is no exception. We have taken many steps since its opening to reduce the overhead to include several money-saving energy efficiency projects (solar power, energy saving pumps, etc.), refinancing the bond at a lower rate, increased admission fees, garnering a great many more members and increasing visitations – now 122,000 visits per year. I recently voted in favor of an extensive study by our council to explore ways to further reduce our funding shortfall. I look forward to the findings and implementing the creative actions that follow.

ANYTHING ELSE YOU WISH TO NOTE ABOUT THE POSITION YOU ARE SEEKING?

Dallas is wonderful community and being its mayor is an honor and a pleasure. Our city is safe, clean, beautiful, with great schools, parks, shops and recreation facilities. It is the kind of place where many, if not most, Americans would love to grow up and, later, settle in this comfortable setting to raise their children. We’ll all work hard to keep it just this way. And please vote.