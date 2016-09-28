Dallas Earns Key Win Over Bulldogs

DALLAS — As Dallas’ volleyball team scored the clinching point in a 25-11, 25-16, 25-14 win over Woodburn on Thursday, coach Shana Lavier knew the victory was important.

The Dragons opened Mid-Willamette Conference play losing four of five matches, including a 25-15, 25-13, 25-19 loss to Central on Sept. 20.



“We needed this one,” Lavier said. “We want them to start strong and stay strong. The girls did a good job of that tonight.”

Dallas played Thursday without Tristin Savage, who missed the game due to an illness.

Among the team’s highlights, Megan Ronco has established herself as one of Dallas’ most consistent leaders.

“I think my defense has improved,” Ronco said. “When they serve at us, I’m better at being able to hit the ball where it’s supposed to go.”

But Ronco provides so much more to the Dragons.

“Megan is that steady player,” Lavier said. “Every single match, every single practice we always know she is going to be cool and calm.”

Ronco also provides a versatile player that Lavier can use almost anywhere on the court.

“She’s played every position except libero and center in a match,” Lavier said. “She always brings a positive attitude and a big smile. She’s one of the most coachable players I’ve ever gotten to coach. She never falters with whatever challenges she faces.”

Dallas will need her leadership if the Dragons want to move up the league standings.

Dallas entered the week with a 4-8 mark overall and a 2-4 record in league play. Ronco believes the Dragons have the pieces in place to surprise people the rest of the way.

“Everyone underestimates us,” Ronco said. “No one knows what we can really do.”

Dallas will get another chance to begin showing them Thursday, when the Dragons play at Lebanon before hosting Corvallis Tuesday at 6 p.m.

“We need consistency,” Lavier said. “The girls need that positive energy and to have discipline. They have to take care of the ball. If we can control our side of the court, we will be fine.”