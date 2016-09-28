Dallas Fire Plans Going Away For Chaplain

DALLAS — Dallas Fire & EMS firefighter and chaplain Dave Pederson will be stepping down after 29 years of service to the department.

Fire & EMS is hosting a going away party of Pederson on Tuesday at the Dallas Fire Station, 915 SE Shelton St., at 6:30 p.m. Pederson is moving to Colorado to be closer to his family and grandkids.

During his tenure as chaplain, Pederson also has worked with law enforcement during times of need and served the community on the Dallas High School Booster Club. Pederson is the pastor of Trinity Lutheran Church, which will hold a separate going away celebration for its congregation.

All are invited to attend. For more information: 503-831-3533.