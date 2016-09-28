Dallas Roundup: Dragons Defeat Glencoe, Move To 4-0

DALLAS — Dallas High School’s football team has been running over opponents all season long. That trend continued on Friday as the Dragons defeated Glencoe 51-18.

Running back Tanner Earhart ran for 231 yards and three touchdowns. Tristan Evans, Jacob Collins and Aaron White also scored rushing touchdowns. Quarterback Caedmon Blair added a 25-yard touchdown pass to Collins.

Jason Richey, Damon Hodge and Jacob Deming each recorded an interception to lead Dallas on defense.

The Dragons (4-0 overall, 1-0 Mid-Willamette Conference) has scored 181 points so far this season, the most in the state in Class 5A.

Dallas plays at Central Friday at 7 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER FALLS TO CENTENNIAL: Dallas’ girls soccer team fell to Centennial 4-1 on Thursday evening. The loss dropped Dallas’ record to 1-4 overall. Results for the Dragons’ match against McKay on Saturday were not reported as of press time.

Dallas played at Oregon City Tuesday after press time. The Dragons open MWC play at Lebanon on Tuesday.

BOYS SOCCER DROPS TWO: Dallas’ boys soccer team lost a pair of nonconference matches last week, falling to Parkrose 6-2 on Sept. 20 and Sandy 1-0 on Thursday.

The Dragons (1-5 overall) concluded its nonconference schedule at Milwaukie Tuesday after press time. Dallas begins league play by hosting Lebanon Tuesday at 4 p.m.

CROSS TAKES SECOND: Dallas sophomore Trevor Cross finished second in the boys varsity race at the Mid-Willamette Conference District Preview meet on Sept. 21 to lead the Dragons at Gervais.

Cross finished the 5-kilometer race in 16 minutes, 11.15 seconds, setting a new personal record. Silverton’s Hosea Catterall won the race in 16:04.40.

Dallas finished sixth in the team standings. Gavin Grass took 15th overall (17:34.87), Ryan Bibler finished 31st (18:03.92), Daniel Gagner took 39th (18:16.25) and Antonio Barrientos placed 5th (18:25.00) to round out the boys’ scorers.

The girls team finished seventh in the team standings. Jamie English led the girls taking 22nd in 22:05.64. Alyssa Garner (37th, 23:17.23), Bekah Rocak (38th, 23:25.08), Anne Van de Ven (40th, 23:52.51) and Leah Miller (43rd, 24:15.53) rounded out the Dragons’ scorers.

Dallas will compete at the Harrier Classic at Bryant Park in Albany on Saturday. Varsity races begin at 12:40 p.m.