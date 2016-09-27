Dsd Aims For Savings On Food Service

DALLAS — The food service program in Dallas School District is supposed to run independently of its partner of two years, Central School District — eventually.

After a review of the 2015-16 year that showed a need for cost savings and more efficiency, the district is taking a step in the that direction sooner than expected.

“We did need to have a really hard look at (if we could) shift some responsibility to our district staff, who are really competent, and see a reduction there,” said Tami Montague, the district’s business manager.

She presented last year’s review and this year’s plan during the Dallas School Board’s Sept. 12 meeting.

During 2015-16, the district budgeted $990,000 for the program and expected to spend $975,000, leaving a $15,000 carryover.

Montague said they weren’t far off target, ending the year with $12,690, but by spring, program managers knew the cost of the program would be increasing more than the district could pay in the future. She said the management services contract, which includes half the salary of Central’s Food Services Manager Mike Vetter, was one of the biggest concerns.

“We knew that at point that we were going to have to have the conversation with Central about not being able to afford the entire half of Mike’s salary,” Montague said.

The estimated cost of management service for this year was $117,900, including half of Vetter’s salary and that of the in-district manager.

Montague said she talked to Vetter about reducing that and he said the in-district manager, with some training, could take on the bulk of the responsibility. The district would pay him as a consultant for 10 hours per month.

The move significantly reduced the contract cost.

“We are really pretty excited about this — and mostly because we are going to save about $51,000,” Montague said. “That’s a big cushion. We are pretty thrilled with that plan.”

Overall, the district has seen growth in the program, with a 15 percent increase in breakfast and 4 percent in lunch sales. That is during a time when the district saw a 1 percent decrease in student enrollment.

Montague said the elementary schools are performing especially well. LaCreole Middle School and Dallas High School could stand to improve, though. She said the student population at the middle school fell slightly and the high school has always struggled to serve students in the allotted time, both of which affect sales.

“What we do recognize from this information is that we really need to focus on what our older students need from the program and try to meet those needs,” Montague said.

Other areas of focus will be restructuring the food service program in Luckiamute Valley Charter School to make it self-sustaining and using commodities in a more efficient manner.