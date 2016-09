FALLS CITY — Falls City’s football team scored 58 points for the second week in a row. This time, the Mountaineers earned a 58-0 win over Siletz Valley on Friday. Falls City scored a combined 20 points in its first two games.

The Mountaineers (2-0 Special District 3) entered the week in second place in the league standings. Falls City hosts Lowell Friday at 7 p.m.