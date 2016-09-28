Forum Addresses Measure 97 Issues

MONMOUTH — The problem: funding Oregon’s early education, K-12, health care and senior services.

The answer?

That seems to be a bit more complex. To help increase education and discussion on the issue, the Monmouth-Independence Chamber of Commerce held a forum about Measure 97, the proposed corporate sales tax on the November ballot.

The measure would increase the corporate minimum tax for corporations with at least $25 million in Oregon sales, according to the explanatory statement from the Oregon Secretary of State’s office.

“It imposes a minimum tax of $30,001 plus 2.5 percent of amount of sales above $25 million,” the statement says.

Additionally, “benefit companies,” as defined by Oregon law, would be exempt.

Representatives from both sides of the issue presented information and answered questions from the 22 people in the audience.

Otto Schell, from Oregon PTA, said Measure 97 will change existing tax code, revising the c-corporations doing more than $25 million in sales in Oregon. The measure would bring an estimated $6 billion, which would pay for schools, health care and senior services, he said.

“I started advocating for our kids when my son was in kindergarten,” Schell said. “We got less and less for schools. More and more schools were suffering. You can’t expect the parents to be funding the core functions of government.”

Alison Hart, from the State Chamber of Commerce, said she couldn’t agree more that Oregon schools have a lot of issues.

“I don’t agree that Measure 97 is the way to (fix) that because of the deeper ramifications to the state of Oregon,” she said. “It’s on sales rather than profits, and that’s problematic. … Through the supply chain, the consumer will end up paying a higher price.”

Schell said in the 25 years since the passage of Measure 5, which redefined how schools were funded, Oregon schools are regularly “a laughing stock.”

Hart argued that the Oregon legislature needs to find a better way to improve the tax system rather than a “flawed tax measure.”

For more information about the campaigns: voteyeson97.org; defeat97.com; www.oregonlegislature.gov, search Measure 97.