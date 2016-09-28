Lammers Learns How To Become A Team Leader

FALLS CITY — When Anna Lammers stepped onto the volleyball court for the first time as a freshman, she was looking for a way to be more involved in school. The only problem? Lammers was reserved — not two attributes for a successful volleyball player.

“The hardest part was actually keeping up with it even though I didn’t know anybody,” Lammers said. “I’m generally pretty shy, especially around people I don’t know and it was hard sticking with it not knowing anyone.”

Lammers is no longer the shy player on the court.

As Falls City’s lone senior, Mountaineers coach Roxi Barnhart called on Lammers to become a team leader — one who was more vocal on the court.

That required a big change in personality.

“It’s something that is new to me,” Lammers said. “I’m usually timid and shy. I’ve had to really step up to lead these girls. That has been a big improvement for me and will serve me well. I’ve been really enjoying it.”

Lammers credits co-captain Amara Houghtaling for helping her develop into a true team leader. Now, she’s more outgoing and willing to speak up.

“It’s a fun switch,” Lammers said. “I like being able to share what I know with them.”

Falls City, which hosts C.S. Lewis Thursday at 5:30 p.m. hopes to break a three-match losing streak.

“Coach keeps telling us we’re right on the brink of being really competitive,” Lammers said. “…We have to pick up the intensity. We’re working through these little kinks. I think as soon as we get that winning mindset we’ll be able to break through.”