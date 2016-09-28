Pedee News

On Sept. 16, good friend Ardene Barnhart joined her friend Jesus in heaven at the age of 89. She lived in Hoskins but attended Pedee Church for the past several years and was an inspiration to us all, with her strong faith, pithy reminders and advice, and love for us all. Her service was at Trinity Lutheran Church in Dallas last Thursday. We will miss her.

June Clark spent five days, from Sept. 14-19 on the road on her motorcycle, traveling 1723 miles to get nine Rose City Motorcycle Club Grand Tour checkpoints and six ABCity checkpoints. She says she had occasional rain the last two days and watched a rainbow over North Powder for several miles. She traveled to California, re-entering Oregon once from Hwy 199 and once from 1-5, then traveled to Idaho where she came back on I-84, then on the 19th came down from Washington on Hwy 101. Shows you what we 74-year-olds can do, when we want to have fun.

Ted and Ethelene Osgood joined their family at the Dallas Bar and Grill to celebrate grandson Cole Cochrane’s 26th birthday on Sept. 20. His parents, Mick and Debbie Cochrane, and lots of other family were there as well. Cole lives and works in Salem.

Dorothy McBeth’s family brought dinner to her house that Tuesday, to celebrate her 95th birthday. Most of her kids were there: Sandy and Gary Quiring and their daughter Kimber of Dallas, and Darrel and Shirley and son Bob, and Sam and Terri, plus Connie Ames and her daughter Renee Pierce. The Pedee Women’s Club also celebrated her birthday the next day with cake and ice cream and a special card from the club. Juandeane Skidmore was there, after being out for a few weeks with a broken bone in her foot. Alberta Jones also came for the party.

The Pedee Women’s Club has new officers. Laurel Bosvert is president, Shirley McBeth is secretary, and Laverne Bennett is treasurer. The club has had a number of new members this past two years, which is very encouraging.