Perrydale Defeats C.S. Lewis

PERRYDALE — Perrydale’s volleyball team defeated C.S. Lewis 25-4, 25-2, 25-8 on Thursday before falling to Heppner and Dufur on Friday.

The Pirates also lost to Willamina 25-14, 25-22, 12-25, 18-25, 15-4 on Monday night.

Perrydale (5-8 overall, 3-3 Casco League) will travel to Falls City Thursday at 5:30 p.m. before hosting Damascus Christian and North Douglas on Saturday at 11 a.m.

FOOTBALL FALLS TO DUFUR: Perrydale’s football team fell to Dufur 56-14 on Friday. The Pirates (2-2 overall) host South Wasco County Friday at 7 p.m.