School Notes

Constitutional Essay contest open

POLK COUNTY — The 2016 Polk County Women for Agriculture Constitutional Essay contest is now open.

Students in grades 9-12 from Polk, Marion or Benton Counties may enter.

Contestants are asked to answer the question, “If the 1787 Constitution were presented today, would it be ratified? Why or why not?”

Each entry will receive a pocket copy of the Constitution. Each winner receives two books on the Constitution by Oregon author Mary Webster. Prizes will be awarded to first place ($300), second place ($200) and third place ($100).

Essays must be 500 words or less.

Submissions will be submitted electronically and must be received by Dec. 31.

For full contest rules, visit www.owaonline.-org/chapters/polk/.

Email entries to Arlene Kovash, kovasha@gmail.com.

For more information: Kovash, 503-838-3512; or Carol Marx, 503-362, 6225.