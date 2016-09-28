Sedcor Honors Polk County

POLK COUNTY — Polk County was among a group of partners recognized with the Outstanding Public/Private Partnership award at the Strategic Economic Development Corporation Annual Honors Luncheon earlier this month.

The award honors “outstanding cooperation on a project or initiative with public benefit in mind” and was given to the “Make It in the Mid-Willamette Valley” project.

The group includes Polk County, Marion County, Yamhill County, Portland General Electric, Pacific Power, Mid-Willamette Valley Council of Governments, Oregon Manufacturing Extension Partnership, and Incite.

The project was started in 2013 with a $2.2 million grant from the U.S. Economic Development Administration.

These funds have helped keep businesses and jobs at home and to help train local workers.

The three-year project has helped to support an innovative and collaborative culture for businesses in the region.