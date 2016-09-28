Sports Schedule

THURSDAY, SEPT. 29

Volleyball: Silverton at Central, 6 p.m. Dallas at Lebanon, 6 p.m. C.S. Lewis at Falls City, 5:30 p.m. Simon Fraser at Western Oregon, 7 p.m.

Women’s Soccer: Western Oregon at Central Washington, 3 p.m.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 30

Football: Dallas at Central, 7 p.m. Lowell at Falls City, 7 p.m. South Wasco County at Perrydale, 7 p.m.

SATURDAY, SEPT. OCT. 1

Cross-country: Central, Dallas at Harrier Classic, 12:40 p.m. Western Oregon at Charles Bowles Invitational, 9:30 a.m.

Football: Azusa Pacific at Western Oregon, 1 p.m.

Volleyball: Western Washington at Western Oregon, 7 p.m.

Women’s Soccer: Western Oregon at Simon Fraser, noon.

TUESDAY, OCT. 4

Boys Soccer: Central at Silverton, 6 p.m. Lebanon at Dallas, 4 p.m.

Girls Soccer: Silverton at Central, 6 p.m. Dallas at Lebanon, 4 p.m.

Volleyball: Central at South Albany, 6 p.m. Crescent Valley at Dallas, 6 p.m. Crosshill Christian at Perrydale, 5:30 p.m.



—

Schedules Subject to Change