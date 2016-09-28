Western Oregon Roundup: Wolves Hold On To Defeat Humboldt State

ARCATA, Calif. — Western Oregon’s football team build a 27-point lead before holding off Humboldt State 48-42 on Saturday evening.

The Wolves jumped out to a 23-0 lead in the first quarter thanks to a touchdown pass from Phillip Fenumiai to Andy Avgi and two touchdown runs by Malik Braxton.

The two teams began scoring at will with WOU extending its lead to 48-21 in the third quarter after a touchdown pass from Fenumiai to Revis.

Humboldt State would score 21 unanswered points and had the ball on Western Oregon’s 6-yard line with two seconds left in the game. The Wolves defense stopped Humboldt’s final play on the four to preserve the win.

WOU gained 539 yards of total offense. Braxton finished the game with a career-high 191 yards on the ground. Western Oregon hosts Azusa Pacific Saturday at 1 p.m.

WOMEN’S SOCCER DEFEATS NORTHWEST NAZARENE: Western Oregon’s women’s soccer team defeated Northwest Nazarene 2-1 on Saturday. WOU scored the match’s first goal in the 12th minute as Phoebe Hendry struck from inside the 18-yard box. The Crusaders recorded the equalizer on a penalty kick in the 63rd minute. The Wolves scored the game-winner six minutes later as Taylor Higa found the back of the net off a pass from Meli Cortez. WOU opened the week with a 3-1 loss to Montana State Billings on Thursday. WOU (4-4 overall, 1-2 GNAC) plays at Central Washington on Thursday and at Simon Fraser on Saturday.

VOLLEYBALL SPLITS: Western Oregon’s volleyball squad lost to Seattle Pacific 25-22, 25-17, 25-19 on Thursday before defeating Saint Martin’s 17-25, 25-20, 25-21, 24-26, 15-10 on Saturday. Alisha Bettinson recorded a career-high of 27 kills during the Wolves’ victory on Saturday. Maddie Mehciz had 58 assists, while Christie Colasurdo had 19 digs.

The Wolves (5-6 overall, 2-2 GNAC) return home to host Simon Fraser on Thursday and Western Washington on Saturday at 7 p.m.