Community Notebook

Monmouth Police to host crafts

Children and their guardians are invited to Craft with a Cop at the Monmouth Police Department from 2 to 4 p.m. on April 5.

The event is part of National Child Abuse Prevention Month, which is April.

Children, their guardians and police personnel will create the most recognized symbol of child abuse prevention: Pinwheels for Prevention.

Participants are encouraged to wear blue, the color associated with Child Abuse Prevention Month. Other craft activities and snacks will be available at the afternoon event.

Sons of Norway to hold potluck

The Thor Lodge of the Sons of Norway will hold a potluck dinner and a presentation Saturday at 6:30 p.m. at 1625 Brush College Road NW, Salem.

The presentation will center around a history of the Sami people of northern Scandinavia.

There is no cost to attend. The event is open to the public.

For more information: 503-302-7973.

Connolly to visit Dallas library

Oregon author Tina Connolly will visit Dallas Public Library, 950 Main St., Thursday at 7 p.m. Connolly is the author of several books and stories, including the science fiction/fantasy collection, “On the Eyeball Floor: and Other Stories.”

A selection of her work will be available for purchase.

There is no cost to attend.

For more information: 503-623-2633.

DivorceCare launches Monday

DivorceCare will begin Monday at American Gas and Technology Conference room, 1270 Monmouth Cutoff Road, Dallas.

The 13-week class will meet each Monday at 6:30 p.m.

Cost is $25. Classes will include workbook journalizing, study exercises, video lessons and small group discussions.

For more information: Restore My Soul Ministries, 971-301-2454.

Arndt tells how to plan a road trip

Steven Arndt, author of more than 10 “Roads Less Traveled in Oregon” books, will be a guest speaker at the Independence Public Library, 175 Monmouth St., at 7 p.m. on Monday.

The presentation is free, and will include refreshments.

Arndt’s books are guides to back roads and special places in Oregon. His passion was sparked by tours of Oregon and Washington back roads and byways he took with his uncle.

His books share information about each out-of-the-way community, explaining how places were named, when they were settled, historical sites and events. He also writes about ghost towns of Oregon.

For more information: Betty Plude: 503-838-1811.

Second Saturday Family Art returns

Second Saturday Family Art returns Saturday at 2 p.m. at the Independence Women’s Club, 340 S. Third St.

Participants will take part in clay imprints: plaster relief with Mary Harden.

There is no cost to attend. Children and their guardians are welcome to attend.

MI Chamber lunch features foundation

The Monmouth-Independence Community Foundation will be the speaker at the April 12 Monmouth-Independence Chamber lunch forum.

The forum will be from noon to 1 p.m. at the Polk County Service Club, 340 S. Third St., Independence.

Boxed lunch will be provided by Critelli Sweets for $12. Lunches must be ordered by noon on Tuesday.

Forums are open to all chamber members, guests and friends, and are held on the second Wednesday of each month. Registration is requested to help the host site properly prepare.

More information: micc@minetfiber.com.

Free seeds available now

The Monmouth Public Library’s Seed Library is open.

The Seed Library is a collection of donated seeds, vegetable, herbs and flowers that are available to both patrons and nonpatrons of the library. Seed packets are free. Adults may “check out” three packets of seeds per day.

The Seed Library operates on an honor system. You become a member when you withdraw seeds to plant.

Math: The new civil rights issue

The Center for Academic Innovation at Western Oregon University will host a community lecture from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday at the Instructional Technology Center, Room 205, on campus, 345 Monmouth Ave. N., Monmouth.

The lecture will be “Math: The New Civil Rights Issue,” presented by Sylvia Valdes-Fernandez.

The lecture is free and open to the public.

Fiddlers return to fairgrounds

The Oregon Old Time Fiddlers ASsociaton will hold its annual state convention at the Polk County Fairgrounds & Event Center, 520 S. Pacific Highway (99W), Rickreall, Thursday through Saturday.

The public is invited to attend a “Fiddle and Variety Show” at 6:30 p.m. on Friday. It begins with a group of young fiddlers, and continues with fiddlers and special entertainment from every corner of Oregon. The show will conclude at 10.

Tickets for the Friday show will be available at the door: general, $7; students, $3; preschoolers, free. Look in the Itemizer-Observer for a $1 coupon.

For more information: oregonoldtimefiddling.org.

Quilts of Valor topic of discussion

The Willamette Valley Women’s Military League will hold its spring meeting on Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Murphy’s Grill, 288 E. Ellendale Ave., Dallas.

A no-host lunch is available. The program will be Quilts of Valor, with Tom Korn and guest as presenters.

A quilt will be presented to Peggy Boquist, a retired U.S. Army major.

Green bag pickup Saturday

The Monmouth-Independence Food Project will host its bimonthly pickup on Saturday.

Donors are asked to set their green bags on their doorstep first thing in the morning for pickup. Neighborhood coordinators will pick up food from 200 donors in Monmouth and Independence.

The green bags benefit the Ella Curran Food Bank, which is particularly short on tuna fish.

More donors and coordinators are needed. To sign up: www.monindyfoodproject.com.

WOU professor featured on PBS

Western Oregon University professor of history and gender studies Kimberly Jensen will appear in the PBS American Experience series titled, “The Great War,” to air from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday through Sunday.

The series looks at the history around World War I in conjunction with the 100th anniversary of the U.S.’s entry into the conflict. At least 25 historians were interviewed to appear, and Jensen was tapped for her expertise in women’s roles in history.

Polk Pedalers meet for club ride

The Polk Pedalers Bicycle Club will host its monthly ride at 8 a.m. on Saturday.

Cyclists will meet at Courtyard Coffee House, 156 SE Mill St., Dallas. They will take the Valley Zig Zag Ride via Brooks and Woodburn roads, 40 miles, rated easy. All are welcome. Children must have an adult. All riders must have a helmet. The ride is free. Carpooling is available.

Food for fines kicks off Monday

The Independence and Monmouth libraries will celebrate National Library Week with a Food for Fines drive.

The annual event allows local library users to help the Ella Curran Food Bank while reducing their library fines. To participate in the Food for Fines program, bring any of the following items to your library between Monday and April 15: 15 ounces or larger: canned fruit, vegetables, chili, soup (canned or dry), bottled or canned fruit juices; boxed hot or cold cereal, pasta products, pasta sauce, peanut butter, canned meats (especially tuna), cooking oil; or 5-pound bags of sugar, flour or rice.

For each item donated, the library will reduce outstanding fines by $1. Those who do not have overdue fines also may donate.

For more information: Monmouth, 503-838-1932; Independence, 503-838-1811.

Hands-on science, creativity at library

The Dallas Public Library will host the Makey Makey for students in elementary and middle school.

The workshop will be at 4 p.m. on Friday.

The Makey Makey is a circuit board that can connect any conductive object to a computer, transforming everyday objects into mouse clicks or keyboard presses. Students can use the Makey Makey to create piano keyboards, custom video game controllers, gadgets, and other inventions.

The workshop will teach students about electrical current and conductivity through the exploration of the highly modifiable Makey Makey. The project is supported in whole or in part by the Institute of Museum and Library Services through the Library Services Technology Act, administered by the Oregon State Library.

Cycling video to debut Monday

Pressed Coffee and Wine Bar, 788 S. Main St. Dallas, will host a release party of the Ride Polk County cycling video on Monday at 6:30 p.m. A representative from Travel Oregon will be in attendance.