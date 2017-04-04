Dallas Fire Reminds Public Of Burn Rules

POLK COUNTY — As the weather continues to get better, Dallas Fire & EMS along with SW Polk Fire District, wants to take this opportunity to go over a few rules if you plan to do any backyard burning. According to the 2014 Oregon Fire Code, those wishing to burn must follow these rules:

• The location of the open burning shall not be less then 50 feet from any structure and provisions shall be made to make sure the fire does not spread within the 50 feet.

• The minimum required distance from a structure shall be no less than the 25 feet providing that the pile size does not exceed three feet in diameter and two feet in overall height.

• All fires shall be constantly attended until the fire is extinguished. A fire extinguisher (2.5 pound minimum) or a water source is also required to be on site while the burning is taking place.

Check the burn information phone line prior to any burning: 503-588-6420.