Deputies Arrest Man In Stabbing

DALLAS — On Monday, just after midnight, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, assisted by officers from the Dallas Police Department and the Oregon State Police, responded to a report of a man who had been stabbed in the chest at 392 N. Kings Valley Highway, outside of Dallas.

Upon arrival, deputies encountered the victim, a 39-year-old resident of the home, with a serious stab wound. He was transported by Dallas Fire & EMS medics to Salem Hospital.

The victim was unable to give much information, but implied that it was a stranger who stabbed him, according to a release from the sheriff’s department. Deputies began investigating the timeline for the victim’s night, and discovered that he had recently been in the company of David Tabler, 54, who also resided on the property. Through investigative interviews deputies learned that Tabler and the victim were in an argument leading up to the stabbing.

According to the release, deputies learned that Tabler was staying in another building only steps from the main residence and they located him in that building. Tabler was interviewed as part of the investigation and provided statements regarding a conflict with the victim. Tabler also was found to have a significant amount of blood on his hands and clothing.

Tabler was arrested for first-degree assault, a Measure 11 offense, and unlawful use of a weapon, and lodged at the Polk County Jail. A search warrant was subsequently granted to search the property and the likely weapon used to stab the victim was located.

If any person has information regarding this incident: Deputy Mike Smith, 503-623-9251.