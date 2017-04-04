Event, Film Encourage Preparedness

SALEM — Ed Jahn apologizes a lot for scaring people.

That wasn’t Jahn’s intention when he produced “Unprepared,” an Oregon Public Broadcasting documentary about how prepared the state is for the 9.0 Cascadia subduction zone earthquake.

Simply put, it’s not, Jahn said. But he sees hopeful signs that that’s changing.

Don’t be ‘unprepared’ What: Community Prepare Fair. When: Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., showings of “Unprepared” at 10 a.m. and noon. Where: North Salem High School, 765 14th NE, Salem. Park in the D Street lot. Of note: Question-and-answer sessions will follow both showing of “Unprepared.”

“Unprepared,” an Oregon Field Guide Special, was released in October 2015. It followed what Jahn called “the summer of quakes,” because the national attention brought to the subject thanks to the Pulitzer Prize-winning New Yorker article about Cascadia entitled, “The Really Big One.”

That article published in July 2015 in the middle of OPB’s series on Cascadia, including “Unprepared.”

“We had been reporting on the science of it over the years,” Jahn said.

He said the state’s top geologists expressed a concern, not about the science behind the Cascadia subduction zone, but what it means for the region during and after an earthquake and tsunami.

“They said, ‘We don’t think people are really getting it,’” Jahn said. “The gap was on the issue of being prepared.”

To bring that aspect to light, the “Unprepared” crew interviewed the state’s seismic and engineering experts, survivors of other big quakes, and local officials trying to protect their communities.

Jahn traveled to Japan, where the Tohoku 9.0 earthquake happened in 2011. It stands as a warning and a lesson.

Japan is one of the most earthquake-ready countries on the planet, Jahn said.

“Three years later, people were still living in temporary housing,” he said.

People who had lived in coastal communities in Japan had given up on hopes of restoring their homes, their cities, Jahn said.

Jahn thought, if that happened in Japan, imagine what would happen in Oregon, where much of the infrastructure was built before the sleeping giant fault line was common knowledge.

“Looking at the state of our bridges, simple things will be impossible simply because a bridge is out,” Jahn said. “How are you going to get food and water because the bridge between you and store is out?”

The answer hit Jahn hard during the filming of “Unprepared.” Talking to experts made it clear that after Cascadia goes, life would change dramatically, even for people out of the reach of the tsunami.

“This one really got into my mind,” Jahn said. “We are really going to be on our own.”

Jahn planned with his family and bought supplies for their home and cars.

Saturday, the Mid-Willamette Emergency Communications Collaborative will host the Community Prepare Fair to help others do what Jahn did — prepare.

MWECC is group of government agencies, business advocates and media outlets in Polk and Marion counties (including the Itemizer-Observer) that are working together to encourage residents to plan for disasters.

The event is at North Salem High School, 765 14th St. NE, Salem, and will feature two screenings of “Unprepared” followed by question-and-answer sessions sponsored by the Oregon Section of the American Society of Civil Engineers.

Vendor and informational booths will offer emergency kit supplies and readiness resources. City and county emergency management representatives and Community Emergency Response Teams will be on hand to answer questions.

Jahn said the effort to inform people about what is lurking off the coast is working.

“I have seen tremendous progress on the awareness front,” he said.

He said the reality “Unprepared” revealed is scary, but people can take steps to make themselves self-sufficient.

“People are overwhelmed a lot. There is so much happening that we can’t do anything about,” he said. “This is a problem that will happen in the future that we can actually do something about.”