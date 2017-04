To the biplane pilot on March 28

Who was that lunatic in the yellow biplane who buzzed/terrorized south Monmouth for an hour around 8 a.m. on March 28? He or she must have made 40 to 50 runs across town at treetop level — every one louder than a muffler that would have gotten a ticket on a street. Is that legal?

Truman Price

Monmouth