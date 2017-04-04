We turned the calendar page to the month of April last Saturday and everyone has high hopes that we will indeed not see many April showers — as the old song promised — but more sunny and blue-sky days. After going through a winter with snow and ice, as well as recent record-breaking rain, let’s all wish that Mother Nature will give us some kinder, gentler weather so we can battle the latest crop of weeds and dandelions and get the garden beds planted.

—

A sure sign that Old Man Winter has moved to another hemisphere and spring has arrived was last Saturday, when two farmers markets opened in Independence — at the Umpqua Bank parking lot and Riverview Park. Early arrivals at the Umpqua Bank lot were treated to free cinnamon rolls courtesy of Ovenbird Bakery, which is getting to be a most welcome tradition. It was somewhat early in the season to find many fruits and vegetables, but there were lots of flowers, crafts and clothing items available, as well as plant starts for backyard gardens. The markets just get better and better as the season goes on, and it’s fun to see friends and neighbors as we’re all out enjoying the day.

—

In a perfect world, the month of April would be all things good — all the colorful daffodils and tulips and hyacinths, the flowering trees everywhere, and even the occasional shower to bring about even more flowers in May. In the real world, however, April is designated as National Child Abuse Prevention month and National Sexual Assault Awareness month, something we’d rather not even think about. There are articles and books and TV programs dealing with those issues that affect more people — especially children —than we can imagine. What we can do as individuals is to be aware of things that are going on around us — with our families, neighbors and people we see out and about. Many programs are available for people who need help, some free or for very little cost.

—

Most of us love animals — and enjoy family pets such as a dog (or two) or cat (or two), and realize how much we enjoy walks and playing fetch, reading with a warm cat in a lap, perhaps watching pets and kids as they play together. Sometimes people love animals so much that they have more than they are able to care for, and good hearted actions become overwhelming. Those cute little kittens that nobody wants, the sweet puppy that isn’t cared for, and the next one and the next one cause more expense and responsibility. There are professional organizations who have the expertise and experience to better care for animals in need.