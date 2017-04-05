Point, Salem Pd Bust Heroin Ring

SALEM – Police arrested three men and seized heroin, cocaine and methamphetamine following a Polk Inter-agency Narcotics Team and Salem Police Street Crimes Unit investigation into a heroin distribution ring in Polk and Marion counties.

In the early morning hours Wednesday, the Salem Police Department SWAT Team searched a residence at 2245 Maple Ave. NE in Salem after investigators secured a search warrant, according to a Polk County Sheriff’s Office press release.



During the month-long investigation, detectives identified Jeffrey Bledsoe and Adrianne Santrizos as distributors of heroin in both counties, according to the sheriff’s office report.

Officers arrested Bledsoe and Santrizos on identical charges: manufacture of heroin within 1,000 feet of a school; manufacture of heroin; two counts of delivery of heroin within 1,000 feet of a school; two counts of delivery of a substantial quantity of heroin; three counts of delivery of heroin; two counts of possession of a substantial quantity of heroin; possession of heroin; possession of methamphetamine; possession of a substantial quantity of cocaine; possession of cocaine; delivery of cocaine within 1,000 feet of a school; and delivery of cocaine.

The third suspect, Brian Bledsoe, was charged with possession of heroin.



All three men were taken to the Polk County Jail.

Residue amounts of methamphetamine, 10.8 grams of cocaine, and 404.2 grams of heroin -- in black tar and brown powder form -- were found in the search of the residence, according to the sheriff’s office report.