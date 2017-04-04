Start Spreadin’ The News

DALLAS — Anna Jackson couldn’t contain herself when she found out LaCreole Middle School eighth-grader Wyatt Button had been selected to perform in the 2017 Middle School Honors Choir at Carnegie Hall this summer.

“I squealed a lot,” said Jackson, LaCreole’s choir teacher.

She nominated Wyatt for the opportunity, saying he is one of the most talented singers she’s worked with.

The professional musicians who select students for the choir from the thousands who are nominated must have agreed.

She received notice that he had been selected on March 15 and had the privilege of telling Wyatt he was heading to New York.

“I was ecstatic. I was trying to act not super surprised, but it was hard to contain all the excitement,” Wyatt said. “I think it’s an amazing opportunity that I get.”

The Middle School Honors Performance Series includes choir, band and orchestra performances.

Junior finalists in the three categories spend five day in New York City, June 22-26, working with professional musicians, performing and touring the city.

Wyatt found out in May that Jackson had nominated him when he received a letter in the mail about application process.

He didn’t know much about the Honors Performance Series, which has a middle school, high school and young adult program.

“I wasn’t like totally aware of what it was, but one day I got a thing in the mail that said I was nominated,” he said. “I was really excited and I thought it was something cool that I thought I could work to do.”

He had until October to submit a recorded audition. He and Jackson selected the songs “Where is Love?” from the musical “Oliver!” and Leonard Cohen’s, “Hallelujah.” They recorded the songs in LaCreole’s choir room.

“I was nervous and I could hear it whenever I would listen to my recording,” Wyatt said. “At one point, it just kind of clicked to me that I don’t need to be nervous; I could just sing.”

Wyatt discovered early he enjoyed singing.



“I’ve always loved music since I was really little. I joined choir in sixth grade and kept going, kept doing it throughout middle school,” Wyatt said. “I like that you get to express yourself. There are so many songs out there, so there are ones you can really, truly relate to.”

This will be Wyatt’s first trip to New York.

“It’s an iconic place for music and theater, so I’m really excited about just being there,” he said. “I really hope to make new friends, and I’m excited to explore New York and learn new music.”

Wyatt wants to head back to New York someday.

“I have dreams of being on Broadway,” he said.

Before that can happen, Wyatt will be busy raising money for his trip this summer.

He plans to hold a garage sale, bake sale and a movie night fundraising to pay for his excursion.

“It will take a lot, but it will be worth it,” he said.