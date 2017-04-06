Pennies And Pinwheels For Prevention

POLK COUNTY — Don’t know what you can do to prevent child abuse and neglect?

The Collective Change Campaign, running through the month of April — child abuse prevention month — gives you an easy way to help. It’s as simple as dropping your spare change into a jar.

Polk and Yamhill counties decided to form a partnership this year to hold more activities in hopes of raising awareness. In Polk County, the cause had been recognized with a walk and “pinwheel garden,” the symbol of child abuse prevention.

“We have this great early childhood and Mid-Valley parenting program and because we do a lot of partnering with Yamhill County, we got both counties together to say what we could do for our region,” said Brent DeMoe, the director of the Family & Community Outreach program for Polk County. “We got together with those partners and we said what can we do that is more than just one walk in one place?”

Collective Change is one of the new ideas debuting in both counties. Change jars will grace the front counters of as many businesses and organizations that will take them across the two counties.

“We want to have them in every business, every agency, every school that wants them throughout Polk County,” DeMoe said. “Someone could contribute a penny and they would know that penny is going to go to a program that helps prevent child abuse and neglect or serves kids who have been abused.”

This year, 100 percent of the money collected goes to relief nurseries in both counties. In Polk, Family Building Blocks provides relief nurseries in Dallas and West Salem. DeMoe said next year, another organization working to prevent child abuse will be picked at the beneficiary.

“This is going to be a tradition that we’ll just keep going,” DeMoe said.

Collective Change jar labels are available in English and Spanish. To receive a jar, contact DeMoe at Demoe.brent@co.polk.or.us.

There’s plenty more you can do throughout the month of April to support the cause.

Activities began on Tuesday with the Polk County Awareness Walk, with speakers Judge Sally Avera and District Attorney Aaron Felton, and a walk around downtown Dallas.

The pinwheel garden for child abuse awareness and flag display showing the types and frequency of crimes in Polk County in conjunction with Crime Victims’ Rights week are on the Polk County Courthouse lawn now.

The top crime in the county is property crime, but next are domestic and violent crimes, DeMoe said.

“Because of input from the victim’s assistance program, we know that a lot of the folks who are crime victims are women,” DeMoe said.

Two free classes will show women and girls how to fight back — or avoid being a victim.

Polk County Sheriff’s deputies are holding a self-defense and situational awareness classes for women and girls on Saturday (April 8) and April 15.

The classes are at the Academy Building, 182 SW Academy St., Dallas, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. on both days. For more information or to sign up, contact DeMoe at Demoe.brent@co.polk.or.us.

More events are in the works, including a fun run and walk in Grand Ronde on April 15, an evening walk in Dallas, and a walk for Monmouth and Independence residents.

Check the Mid-Valley Parenting website, www.midvalleyparenting.org, for updates.