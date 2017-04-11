Academic Honors

Costa, team take third in national drill

FRONT ROYAL, Va. — Lucas Costa, of Monmouth, a senior at Randolph-Macon Academy, commanded the R-MA drill team to a third-place ranking in the national AMCSUS (Association of Military Colleges and Schools of the U.S.) Drill Competition. The competition consisted of a video-submitted drill routine comprised of 20 random commands. The cadet drill commander received an envelope and had 60 seconds to review the commands; the team then had to execute them at his command, with no previous direction or practice.

Lucas is the son of Cinthia Costa Jones, of Monmouth, and Alexandre D T Costa, of Curitiba, Puerto Rico.