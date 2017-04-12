Adult Recreation Makes Comeback In Dallas

DALLAS — When the City of Dallas decided not to rehire a youth/adult recreation coordinator, it left the future of the city’s adult recreation program in doubt.

A group of adults who had been involved in a number of the Dallas leagues were hanging out in early February when they discussed an idea — although not seriously, at first.

“We were joking around about how we love playing basketball or softball and that we’d miss it,” Shaun Bready said.

Adult rec

The more they talked, the more they realized this was no joking matter.

“People were telling us it’s one of the things they looked forward to doing most,” Bready said. “It brought people together, promoted healthy living and added to the small-town camaraderie.”

A group, including Bready, Jeff Hevener, Megan Beyer, Jaime Hevener, Tyler Lalack, and David Brautigam, decided to form Dallas, Oregon Recreation Inc.

“People told us they want this to continue,” Bready said. “We thought, we have enough experience and know-how and desire to keep adult rec going on in the city.”

It’s been a whirlwind since then, but DORI is ready to make its debut with co-ed volleyball this month.

The group will hold an open gym Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. at LaCreole Middle School.

“This will let people come in and hit the ball and talk to and meet us,” Bready said. “We’re looking for people to come out and get a glimpse that adult rec isn’t going anywhere.”

Registration for co-ed volleyball is open with matches beginning on Tuesday. Cost is $25 per person or $200 for a team.

Leagues are only open to those 18 and older because of insurance reasons.

“The cost was one of the surprising parts,” Bready said. “We know how much it would cost to rent a gym, but the cost of liability insurance and filing the right documentation was hard. Until we’re running well and collecting fees, all the costs will be coming out of our own pockets. … We’d need a different form of insurance to cover everyone, but we do hope to broaden our reach to encompass everybody.”

For those involved, the out-of-pocket cost is an expense that is well worth it.



“The end goal is for all of the profits, after we pay expenses, to be put back into the community,” Bready said. “That will mean supporting all the club and youth sports. We’ve all had kids go through programs, and we believe sports is a great way to grow our young people in our town.”

After volleyball finishes, a co-ed softball league will follow this summer.



Bready said volleyball and softball are just the beginning. The group has plans to get involved with the Glow Run, basketball and other projects.

“We want Dallas to be a place that everyone wants to live,” Bready said.