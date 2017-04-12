Child Abuse Prevention Month Events Continue All Through April

POLK COUNTY — Mid-Valley Parenting and Polk County’s programs related to child abuse prevention month, launched last week with the Polk County Awareness Walk, and continue throughout April.

Have you considered taking a parenting class?

The knowledge and techniques provided could go a long way to preventing child abuse, county officials say.



“When parents are better educated and they know all the ins and outs of raising kids, it makes things less frustrating, and parents are less likely to potentially engage in some sort of child abuse or neglect,” said Brent DeMoe, director of Polk County Family & Community Outreach.

Mid-Valley Parenting offers classes based on your child’s age and in communities around the county.



Child care and a free meal are often provided at the seminars and weekly classes.

For more information on classes or to find the class that is right for you, go to www.midvalleyparenting.

org.



More events:

• The Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde’s Children & Family Services holds is its seventh annual Fun Run/Walk Saturday.

Registration starts at 10 a.m. at the tribal gym, and the race begins at 11:15 a.m.

Lunch follows the race.

CTGR Children & Family Service is holding a diaper drive at the event.



For more information: Amanda Mercier, 503-879-2039.

• The Central Community Child Abuse Prevention Walk is at 10 a.m. on April 20 at Henry Hill Education Support Center, 750 S. Fifth St., Independence.



Everyone is welcome and children from Community Action Head Start will join the walk. Bracelets, stickers, temporary tattoos, pinwheels, and other fun items available for the participants.

Wear navy blue to show support for child abuse prevention.

For more information: www.midvalleyparenting.org.

• Dallas’ Safe Families for Children Team is holding the Community Resource Meet & Greet at Pressed Coffee & Wine Bar, 788 Main St., Dallas, on April 27 from 7 to 9 p.m.

The event gives people an opportunity to talk with service provider and learn about resources in the community.

For more information: www.midvalleyparenting.org.