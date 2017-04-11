Corrections Posts ‘Most Wanted’

DALLAS — Polk County Community Corrections lists these individuals as “most wanted” for April. Citizens with information on the whereabouts of any of them can call Community Corrections at 503-623-5226.

• Eric Talbott, born March 27, 1994, 5-10, 180 pounds, brown hair, brown eyes. Charge: Third-degree rape.

• Stacie Lynn Carl, born Sept. 19, 1977, 5-5, 160 pounds, blond hair, green eyes. Charge: Selling marijuana, robbery, first-degree failure to appear.

• Lisa Ann Dunigan, born June 26, 1977, 5-4, 160 pounds, brown hair, green eyes. Charge: Possession of a controlled substance, first-degree failure to appear.

• Elizabeth Gentry, born April 1, 1965, 5-4, 145 pounds, brown hair, brown eyes. Charge: Possession of methamphetamine.

• Andrew James Lecher, born Dec. 6, 1988, 6-1, 150 pounds, brown hair, green eyes. Charge: First-degree mistreatment.