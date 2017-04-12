Dallas Men Sentenced In Poaching Case

DALLAS — Two Dallas men were sentenced on elk poaching and wasting charges in Benton County Court.

According to Oregon State Police, David Bruce Maxfield Jr., 26, of Dallas, pleaded guilty to one count of taking, angling, hunting, or trapping in violation of wildlife law or rule, a misdemeanor. Allen Craige Boal, 26, of Dallas, pleaded no contest to one count of taking, angling, hunting, or trapping in violation of wildlife law or rule.

Additional wildlife offenses were dismissed as part of the plea bargain, according to OSP.

Maxfield was sentenced to: 12 months of bench probation; perform 40 hours of community service; forfeit all wildlife seized during investigation; forfeit weapon seized during investigation; pay $7,600 in fines, fees, and restitution; and hunting privileges suspended for three years.

Boal was sentenced to: 12 months of bench probation; perform 40 hours of community service; pay $7,600 in fines, fees, and restitution; and hunting privileges suspended for three years.

The charges stemmed from an investigation by the OSP Fish and Wildlife Division Mid-Valley Team, which concluded both subjects engaged in the unlawful take of a trophy 6x6 bull elk in the Kings Valley area of Benton County.

The bull elk was killed by Maxfield, and neither subject possessed the proper tag.

The subjects left the bull elk to waste, only recovering its head/antlers.

Maxfield’s bow was seized. Boal had a previous wildlife offense conviction, according to OSP.