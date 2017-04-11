Dsd Awards School Project Contracts

DALLAS — The Dallas School Board awarded contracts at it’s meeting Monday night for projects that will begin this summer at Whitworth, Lyle and Oakdale elementary schools.
A seismic upgrade at Whitworth Elementary School will be completed this summer.
The work will cost $2,013,000, $1.5 million of which is funded through a state grant.
Contracts for construction of multi-purpose rooms and other renovations also were approved for Oakdale and Lyle, at $2.79 million and $2.06 million, respectively.
