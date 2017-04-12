News In Brief

99W north of Rickreall closed briefly

RICKREALL — The Oregon Department of Transportation temporarily closed a section of Highway 99W north of Rickreall Saturday to repair a failing culvert.

The emergency closure about five miles north of Rickreall began Saturday and repair work began Monday, according to an ODOT press release. The section should be closed for less than two weeks.

Travelers will be detoured to Perrydale and Bethel roads during the closure. Flaggers, sign and message boards will guide motorist through the detour. Drivers should plan for extra travel time.

The corrugated metal culvert at Ash Swale Creek was scheduled for replacement with a bridge in 2020, but the condition of the culvert deteriorated rapidly. Maintenance in recent days didn’t slow the failure, according to ODOT.

The bridge project, already paid through the State Transportation Improvement Project, still is scheduled for 2020.

Dallas Vitality to meet Tuesday

DALLAS — The Dallas Vitality Connection, an economic development group in Dallas, is meeting Tuesday at the Dallas Civic Center, 945 SE Jefferson St., Dallas.

Joan Wessell, the executive director of the Downtown Corvallis Association, will be the guest speaker. Dallas Vitality Connection’s “action teams,” addressing small businesses, community marketing, and property development, will meet.

Residents are welcome to attend the gathering, which begins at 6 p.m.

For more information: Scott Noon, scott@stsupportllc.com or 503-623-3630.

Income taxes are due Tuesday

SALEM — The Department of Revenue is reminding Oregonians that the deadline to file their 2016 personal income tax return — Tuesday — is quickly approaching.

The department expects 2.2 million returns this year, said Megan Denison, the policy and systems manager for the Personal Tax and Compliance Division, in a press release.

Oregon honors filing extensions issued by the IRS, but an extension to file is not an extension to pay. Interest on your tax due starts accumulating on April 19, the day after the return is originally due. If you can’t pay your taxes, please contact the department. Based on your financial situation, they may be able to set you up on a monthly payment plan.

If you owe taxes and need to make a payment, the department’s field offices can no longer accept cash, but they do still accept payments by check, money order, or credit or debit card. If you need to make your payment in cash, you’ll need to go to the department’s main office in Salem. You can make electronic payments directly from your checking or savings account or by credit or debit card through Revenue Online, the department’s self-service site. You’ll need a valid email address to make a credit or debit card payment online or in their offices. For information or to set up a Revenue Online account, visit www.oregon.gov/dor.

Donate now to master gardeners

POLK COUNTY — The Polk County Master Gardener Plant Sale Country Store is in need of tax-deductible items they can repair, refurbish or re-purpose for their fundraiser in May. They need those items now, well before the sale date to make the repairs.

Master Gardeners will pick up items for the Country Store. Call Rachel Montesano at 917-219-5629 and pickup will be arranged at your convenience.

For more information: 503-623-8395, or extension.oregonstate.edu/polk/mg.