Prep Softball: Dallas Makes Early Statement

INDEPENDENCE — Dallas softball coach Brandi Jackson told her team be ready to go to war.

“This is a great conference, and on any given day, any one of us could beat each other,” she said. “It’s going to be a battle to the top, honestly. Ultimately, who is going to come out on top is who is going to be the most consistent.”

The Dragons made an early statement, defeating Silverton 5-4 on April 4, Central 2-1 on April 5 and Corvallis 4-1 on Thursday.

Dallas (5-4 overall, 4-0 Mid-Willamette Conference) had to rally against Silverton and Central, including scoring two runs in the top of the seventh to defeat the Panthers.

“We wanted to stay aggressive,” Kaelynn Simmons said.

After Central took a 1-0 lead early, the Dragons shut the Panthers down at the plate.

“The energy in the dugout is important,” Jayden Wynia said. “We feed off of that. That energy was important that last inning.”

The mental toughness to rally is key, and on defense, Dallas was able to keep opponents off balance.

Simmons started at pitcher all three games for the Dragons. She threw 10 strikeouts against Central and Corvallis and nine against Silverton.

“That’s the one thing we do very well,” Jackson said. “We’re very consistent at it. We take pride in our defense.”

When opposing batters did make contact, more often than not, Dallas’ players were ready to make a play.

“We have each other’s backs,” Simmons said. “I know my defense always has my back. I have complete trust in them.”

If there was an area of concern against the Panthers it was this: The Dragons left runners on base and in scoring position multiple times. Letting scoring chances go by is a luxury Jackson knows the team won’t have going forward.

“We talked about how we left way too many runners on base,” Jackson said. “We have to make sure we are making adjustments at bat to at bat. We have to put the ball in play. We had too many balls go by with us looking and let too many scoring opportunities go by.”

Overall, starting 4-0 in league play is a solid start and shows opponents that the Dragons are ready to contend for a league title.

“We just have to come out and play hard and play our game, not who is across the dugout,” Jackson said. “This conference is a tough one, but if we play like we know we can, I think we’ll be alright.”