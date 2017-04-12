Sheriff’S Department Hosts Self-Defense Classes

DALLAS — We all know texting and driving is dangerous, but what about when you are paying more attention to your phone than what is happening around you in other everyday circumstances?

Polk County Sgt. Jason Ball that is a personal safety risk, a lesson he will teach during the self-defense and situational awareness class for women and girls this Saturday.

That’s not just a concern for women, but everyone who is oblivious to the real world when texting or checking on their social media life, he said.

Learn more: What: Personal Protection Training with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office. When: Saturday at 10 to 11:30 a.m. Where: Academy Building in Dallas, 182 SW Academy St. For information or to register: segovia.jennifer @co.polk.or.us.

“With the advent of smartphones and social media, people put themselves at risk every day,” Ball said. “A couple good examples are just being buried in your cellphone (texting, talking, interacting on social media) while walking to and from your car and completely unaware of your surroundings.”

He added, while not a personal safety concern, social media updates that make it known people are away from home may lead to home burglaries, as well.

County statistics show domestic and violent crimes rank second and third in Polk County, and many times, the victims of those crimes are women.

The goal of Saturday’s class is to help women and girls be more aware of those concerns — and empowering them to fight back if they find themselves in unavoidable danger.

The class, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at the Academy Building in Dallas, is free to women and girls. Registration is required.

Situational awareness is the first step, Ball said.

“Self-defense isn't just thwarting an attack, it's about being aware of your surroundings, avoiding situations that sometimes don't occur to people, like parking your car in a dark area in a parking lot,” he said.

Added to that are lessons on how to stop an attacker in any situation.

“The hands-on portion or techniques are simply putting tools in the tool box and can be used in any situation whether it’s a stranger attack or a spousal attack,” Ball said.

The class will put that together to help women learn how to protect themselves.

“Maybe the best vulnerability to discuss is just empowering women and giving them the mind set that it’s ok to fight and to avoid the complacency of, ‘It's not going to happen to me,’” Ball said.