West Salem Woman Sentenced To 54 Months

DALLAS — Charla Ki Vaughn was sentenced in Polk County Circuit Court on March 31 to serve 54 months in prison after being convicted of delivering heroin and methamphetamine in two separate cases.

One of the cases involved Vaughn selling methamphetamine within 1,000 feet of Central High School in Independence. Vaughn, 28, of West Salem, was the subject of an investigation led by the Polk Inter-Agency Narcotics Team.

The case was prosecuted by the Polk County District Attorney’s Office.